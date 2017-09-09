Sep 9, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Live Commentary: Stoke City vs. Manchester United

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live text coverage of Manchester United trip to Stoke City.
Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Stoke City and Manchester United.

The visitors are the only side in the English top flight with a 100% record so far and can return to the top of the table if they avoid defeat this afternoon.

Hosts Stoke are unbeaten since the opening day and head into the match off the back of a draw with West Bromwich Albion and a victory over Arsenal.

Please note that the action gets underway at 5.30pm.


4.56pmStoke, meanwhile, have made a decent start to the campaign and are unbeaten since the opening day. They head into this one off the back of a draw with West Bromwich and an impressive victory over Arsenal. The addition of Wimmer on deadline day should also make them a more robust proposition, so it should be an interesting contest this afternoon.

4.52pmAs we've already touched on, United go into this one with the only 100% record in the Premier League to defend. It's three wins out of three for the Red Devils so far, and they can leapfrog their local rivals Manchester City at the top of the pile if they avoid defeat against Stoke.

4.48pmStoke have made two changes from the side that held West Bromwich Albion last time out, and the big news is a debut for deadline day signing Kevin Wimmer. He comes in at the back for the injured Ryan Shawcross, while Bruno Martins Indi makes way for Mame Diouf.

4.44pmStarting with the visitors United, they've made three changes from the side that defeated Leicester in their last outing. Darmian and Herrera replace Mata and blind, while Rashford is preferred to Martial in the attack. Jose Mourinho has the luxury of a broad squad to draw from, and he's taking full advantage of that this afternoon.

4.40pmUNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Rashford

4.39pmSTOKE XI: Butland, Zouma, Wimmer, Cameron, Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters, Shaqiri, Jese, Choupo-Moting

4.35pmGood afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United's visit to Stoke City. The only 100% record in the Premier League is on the line today and we should be in for a decent contest. Team news incoming...

