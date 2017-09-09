Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Stoke City and Manchester United.

The visitors are the only side in the English top flight with a 100% record so far and can return to the top of the table if they avoid defeat this afternoon.

Hosts Stoke are unbeaten since the opening day and head into the match off the back of a draw with West Bromwich Albion and a victory over Arsenal.

Please note that the action gets underway at 5.30pm.