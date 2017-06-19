Can Spurs lift the title next season?

Despite narrowly missing out on the title for the second consecutive season, there's no doubt that the 2016-17 season was a major step forward for Mauricio Pochettino and his Spurs side.



The club pushed Chelsea all the way last season, with the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli continuing to develop into world-class talent. It was a step too far for them though, with Chelsea's awe-inspiring form too much to sign off at White Hart Lane in style.





With a new era on its way, the title is surely on the agenda of both Daniel Levy and Pochettino, and many believe the new stadium could be the difference between them being the nearly men and Premier League champions.



Over the past few seasons that's exactly what they've been, missing out on the title for two years straight and getting emphatically knocked out of the FA Cup in last season's semi-final. But if they are going to lift a title, it's going to take something special.



The New Stadium

Pochettino is a big believer that the new stadium will take them to the next level with the new facilities and training ground in place.



They aren't due to move in until the 2018/19 season, and the extra fans in the ground could make a significant difference in getting them over the line. Until then, they'll be at Wembley, where they haven't fared too well when playing there in the Champions League.



If they're looking at the Premier League title next season, they're going to have to break that hoodoo immediately, particularly if the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, and the two Manchester clubs up their games too.



New Signings

It's likely Europe's big guns will be sniffing around some of Tottenham's hottest property. Rumours suggest that Barcelona are looking at Christian Eriksen while Real Madrid are continually linked with Dele Alli.



If they're going to lift their first title in the Premier League era however, new signings will be key. Strengthening their squad is a must, especially if they wish to compete in the Champions League too.



Pochettino's work in the transfer window hasn't always been shrewd, but he'll have to be if they are fighting for the title. Wilfried Zaha and Ross Barkley are both on the radar of Spurs, while a move for Sampdoria's Patrik Schick would be a huge statement of intent by the club.



It's going to be an interesting summer for Spurs. Plenty of players are being scouted by Barca and Real Madrid, while both full-backs seem to be on the wishlists of the Premier League's top teams.



If they can keep hold of their squad and make key additions, next season might not be completely off the cards in terms of the title.



If Levy and Pochettino's plans come to fruition anyway, the title may only be a couple of years away, furthering their position ahead of Arsenal in North London and most of the country's top clubs.