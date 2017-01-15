Zinedine Zidane puts Real Madrid's defeat to Sevilla down to complacency in the final stages of the match, but says that he is still "proud" of his players.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he is "very proud" of his players after seeing the club's 40-match unbeaten run come to an end in dramatic fashion on Sunday evening.

Los Blancos, who set a new Spanish record following the nine-month long run without defeat in all competitions, had a one-goal lead heading into the final five minutes at the ​Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

A Sergio Ramos own goal against his former side and Stevan Jovetic's stoppage-time strike saw that impressive streak come to an end, however, which Zidane believes was down to his side becoming too relaxed and taking their foot off the gas.

"We relaxed for five minutes and that was enough to let the win escape," he is quoted as saying by FourFourTwo. "It's hard considering how the game went but that's football. We managed for 85 minutes. We added another dynamic but lost focus for only five minutes. You have to accept the result.

"We know something could happen but we'll use this as motivation for the next game. We knew it was logical that one day the unbeaten run would come to an end. I always said that the season until the end is tough. We were unfortunate with the own goal. But this can happen in football. I am very proud of my players.

"Sevilla have shown that they are contenders for La Liga. We will continue with the same work as we've done until now. We'll analyse the game and see what needs to improve. I'm happy with the game but disappointed with our two mistakes. We aren't going to change anything. It's difficult to digest a loss but you have to relax and think [our next game]] with a clear head."

Madrid's last competitive defeat prior to last night came at Wolfsburg in the Champions League on April 6, 2016.