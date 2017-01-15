Jan 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
Real Madrid

Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Follow Sports Mole's live commmentary of the La Liga encounter between Sevilla and Real Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 19:39 UK

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of this top-of-the-table La Liga between third-placed Sevilla and leaders Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have gone 40 games without defeat under manager Zinedine Zidane and are expected to welcome back several of their top stars, who were rested for the midweek draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Jorge Sampaoli's men will be keen to atone for Thursday's game, where they let a 3-1 lead slip in the final 10 minutes.

Please note that kickoff is at 7.45pm.


7.36pmInteresting stat from Opta...



7.33pmIn terms of attacking threat, Sevilla will look to former Toulouse forward Wissam Ben Yedder, who has scored eight this season. We could also see Jovetic play a part in the latter stages. The Montenegrin had a difficult time at Inter Milan, but scored on his debut against Los Merengues earlier this week.

7.29pmSampaoli's side become a fearsome outfit in La Liga, as demonstrated by their league position. However, Los Rojiblancos are proving to be more of a force in the second half of games. Indeed, the Andalusians would have 14 points fewer if matches ended at half time. So, if Sevilla are still in the contest at the interval, Real's record could be in peril.

7.25pmWhile the European champions have been unbeaten in the league all season, Sevilla have also hit form. They haven't lost since the start of December and have swept aside the likes of Celta Vigo and Malaga in that time.

7.18pmAlthough the Copa del Rey tie in midweek saw Los Merengues concede three. Real have generally boasted a mean defence, conceding 14 goals in 16 games. Only Villarreal have conceded fewer this term.

7.14pmWhile Thursday's game might have been seen as a dead rubber, with Real in a commanding lead, their late revival at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan saw them make history. The 3-3 draw was Los Blancos 40th without defeat, the longest unbeaten run by a Spanish team.

7.10pmMeanwhile, Zinedine Zidane has suggested that he will expect Real to show more hunger, but is still expecting a test from Sevilla.

"Our plan is to keep the ball, but Sevilla will make life hard for us," Zidane told reporters.

"We'll have to wait and see how it pans out, but they'll definitely make it difficult and we'll have to dig deep, but they will as well. The crucial thing is that we show our hunger, character and give it everything we've got."


7.04pmJorge Sampaoli is expecting an improved Real this evening, but the Chilean is hoping that fans and players will make it a "unbearable" experience for the visitors.

He told reporters: "We know the game will not be the same because Real Madrid will learn from what happened on Thursday when we almost won.

"Tomorrow will be more demanding for us, but I hope we have the same willingness to go at them from the start and make the game unbearable for Real Madrid, knowing all our fans will be very motivated."

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013© Getty Images


7.03pmInterestingly, Nacho is playing alongside Varane and Ramos. I think there is scope for Real to play three at the back with Marcelo and Carvajal perhaps playing in a more advanced wing-back role. Stevan Jovetic is again on the bench of Sevilla, despite coming off the bench to score against Real earlier this week.

7.00pmWell, not surprisingly, Ronaldo and Benzema return to the starting lineup. Modric, Carvajal, Varane and Navas also play for Zidane's side. Similarly, the likes of Nasri and N'Zonzi are restored to Sampaoli's first XI.

6.58pmSEVILLA XI: Rico, Esuedero, Rami, Mariano, Pareja, Vitolo, Nasri, N'Zonzi, Vazquez, Iborra, Ben Yedder

REAL MADRID XI: Navas, Nacho, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Ronaldo, Benzema


6.53pmSo, without further ado, let's bring you all the latest team news from Andalusia.

6.51pmWhile Sevilla will be hoping to go one better this evening, Real are expected to welcome a number of stars, including a shy and retiring Cristiano Ronaldo, who was crowned FIFA World Player of the Year last week.

6.50pmOn Thursday, Sevilla showed fighting spirit as they tried to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit against Los Blancos. In the end, Karim Benzema's last-gasp strike ensured that the six-goal thriller finished even.

6.48pmHello and welcome to live commentary as two of La Liga main contenders, Sevilla and Real Madrid, do battle at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Karim Benzema celebrates with Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
