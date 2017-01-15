Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of this top-of-the-table La Liga between third-placed Sevilla and leaders Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have gone 40 games without defeat under manager Zinedine Zidane and are expected to welcome back several of their top stars, who were rested for the midweek draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Jorge Sampaoli's men will be keen to atone for Thursday's game, where they let a 3-1 lead slip in the final 10 minutes.

Please note that kickoff is at 7.45pm.