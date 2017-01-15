Live Commentary: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Good evening and welcome to live coverage of this top-of-the-table La Liga between third-placed Sevilla and leaders Real Madrid.
Los Blancos have gone 40 games without defeat under manager Zinedine Zidane and are expected to welcome back several of their top stars, who were rested for the midweek draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
However, Jorge Sampaoli's men will be keen to atone for Thursday's game, where they let a 3-1 lead slip in the final 10 minutes.
Please note that kickoff is at 7.45pm.
28 - Real Madrid have gone 28 La Liga games without a loss (W23 D4) and haven't had 29 in a row without defeat since 1997. Invictus. pic.twitter.com/BIwlbyojWG— OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2017
"Our plan is to keep the ball, but Sevilla will make life hard for us," Zidane told reporters.
"We'll have to wait and see how it pans out, but they'll definitely make it difficult and we'll have to dig deep, but they will as well. The crucial thing is that we show our hunger, character and give it everything we've got."
He told reporters: "We know the game will not be the same because Real Madrid will learn from what happened on Thursday when we almost won.
"Tomorrow will be more demanding for us, but I hope we have the same willingness to go at them from the start and make the game unbearable for Real Madrid, knowing all our fans will be very motivated."
REAL MADRID XI: Navas, Nacho, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Ronaldo, Benzema