Big three kept apart in Copa del Rey last-eight draw

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are kept apart in the quarter-final draw of the 2017 Copa del Rey.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 20:40 UK

The holders Barcelona were drawn alongside Real Sociedad, while Real Madrid's reward for overcoming last season's finalists Sevilla is a two-legged affair with Celta Vigo.

Atletico were drawn alongside Eibar, while Alcorcon - the only non-La Liga side left in the competition - will take on Alaves.

The first legs of the quarter-final will occur between January 17 and January 19, with the return fixtures to take place one week after.

Barcelona have a record 28 Copa del Rey crowns to their name, while Bilbao, who lost to the Catalan giants in the round of 16, have won the competition on 23 occasions. Real Madrid are third on 19 crowns, while Atletico have lifted the trophy on 10 occasions.

Draw in full:

Alcorcon vs. Alaves
Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
