Sevilla are hoping to lure Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford to La Liga on loan until the end of the season, according to a report.

The England international has been in and out of the Red Devils' starting lineup this term following last season's incredible breakthrough at Old Trafford.

It is claimed by The Sun that Sevilla are desperate to lure Rashford to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for the next four months, having closely tracked him since he first emerged in English football nearly 12 months ago.

United boss Jose Mourinho is reluctant to let the 19-year-old leave the club, though, with West Ham United said to have also been knocked back in their approach for the youngster.

However, the same report suggests that Europa League specialists Sevilla are willing to bide their time, with Rashford - who has started eight Premier League games under Mourinho - potentially having the final say on his short-term future.