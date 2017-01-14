New Transfer Talk header

Sevilla 'keen to take Marcus Rashford on loan until end of season'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Spanish side Sevilla are reportedly targeting a shock loan move for Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford, who has started eight league games this term.
Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 23:02 UK

Sevilla are hoping to lure Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford to La Liga on loan until the end of the season, according to a report.

The England international has been in and out of the Red Devils' starting lineup this term following last season's incredible breakthrough at Old Trafford.

It is claimed by The Sun that Sevilla are desperate to lure Rashford to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for the next four months, having closely tracked him since he first emerged in English football nearly 12 months ago.

United boss Jose Mourinho is reluctant to let the 19-year-old leave the club, though, with West Ham United said to have also been knocked back in their approach for the youngster.

However, the same report suggests that Europa League specialists Sevilla are willing to bide their time, with Rashford - who has started eight Premier League games under Mourinho - potentially having the final say on his short-term future.

David De Gea celebrates his side going ahead during the FA Cup semi-final between Everton and Manchester United on April 23, 2016
Your Comments
