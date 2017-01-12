Jan 12, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
3-3
Real Madrid
Danilo (10' og.), Jovetic (53'), Iborra (77')
Mercado (7'), Iborra (61'), Jovetic (71')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Asensio (48'), Ramos (83' pen.), Benzema (93')
Vazquez (13'), Kovacic (62'), Casilla (71'), Casemiro (83'), Marcelo (87')

Zinedine Zidane 'unhappy' with Sergio Ramos reception

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane blasts the Sevilla supporters for booing Sergio Ramos during Thursday night's Copa del Rey last-16 second leg at the Estadio Ramon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 20:54 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has criticised the Sevilla supporters for booing Sergio Ramos during Thursday night's Copa del Rey last-16 second leg at the Estadio Ramon.

Ramos spent nine years with Sevilla before moving to Real Madrid in 2005, but the Spain international was the subject of a number of cruel chants from the home supporters on the night.

Zidane has said that neither he nor Ramos were pleased with what occurred in Seville, but has admitted that such situations are 'difficult to avoid'.

"Booing for Ramos? I can't be happy with that and neither can he, but we can't avoid it. He didn't do anything important, he played his game, he's not happy because he used to play here, he's from here, and he's certainly hurt by it," Zidane told reporters.

"Now we have to be aware that these things can happen and I'm not happy for his family either."

Ramos scored a late penalty for Real Madrid as the two teams played out a 3-3 draw, which booked Los Blancos' spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey and set a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid16124045143140
2Sevilla17113336211536
3Barcelona17105242172535
4Atletico MadridAtletico1794431141731
5Villarreal1786326121430
6Real Sociedad179262825329
7Athletic Bilbao178362219327
8Las PalmasLas Palmas176652724324
9Celta Vigo177372832-424
10EibarEibar176562222023
11Espanyol175842123-223
12AlavesAlaves175751517-222
13Malaga175662629-321
14Real Betis176382029-921
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo174582328-517
16Leganes174491329-1616
17Valencia163492432-813
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1733111734-1712
19Granada1716101438-249
20Osasuna1715111637-218
> Full Version
