Real Madrid stand by captain Sergio Ramos after he reacted to abuse from Sevilla fans by celebrating in front of them, claiming that his behaviour has been "exemplary"

Real Madrid have offered their "full and absolute support" to skipper Sergio Ramos following his goal celebration in the 3-3 draw against Sevilla on Thursday evening.

The Spain international, who came through Los Rojiblancos' youth ranks before leaving for Real in 2005, deliberately celebrated in front of home fans after pulling back a goal for his side from the spot.

Karim Benzema completed the comeback in the dying embers to maintain Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run in all competitions, but it was the reaction of Ramos - subject to a number of cruel chants from home fans - that Sevilla found particularly tough to take.

Los Blancos will stand behind their man, though, with the two teams scheduled to lock horns once again on Sunday in La Liga - their third meeting in a little over a week.

"Real Madrid wants to express their full and absolute support for our captain and the Spanish team captain, Sergio Ramos, whose behaviour is and has been exemplary throughout his career, which has led him to be a benchmark of values for all fans of football and sport in general," a club statement read.

"Real Madrid has been inflexible in applying with absolute firmness the zero tolerance against the violent ones, being forceful in the rejection of those who, with their conduct, seriously tarnish the image that must project football. This sport should be a meeting point and a union, not a place for insults, throwing objects or any manifestation of violence."

In a separate statement, Sevilla called on their fans to cease abuse of Ramos in Sunday's league clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.