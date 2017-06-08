Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas "thanks" Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane for keeping faith in him last season.

The Costa Rican international had a difficult first half to the 2016-17 campaign after picking up an Achilles problem, while the stopper was whistled by the Bernabeu faithful following some high-profile mistakes.

Navas finished the season in impressive fashion, however, and the former Levante goalkeeper has paid tribute to Zidane for his support.

"I began the season injured, then it was difficult to recover," Navas told reporters. "I wanted it to be easy, but it wasn't like that. Now I feel much more strengthened on a footballing and spiritual level.

"I owe thanks to Zidane, and one way to repay him is to play as well as possible so that his decisions are backed up.

"Everyone likes that someone supports them when you are in a difficult moment, even more your teammates who are there day to day. Seeing that they never doubt you is something that motivates you."

It has been reported that Real Madrid have ended their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, which should see Navas continue as the club's number one next term.