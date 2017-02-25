Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Aitor Karanka "confident" of beating Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is "confident" of beating relegation rivals Crystal Palace when his side visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 15:11 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has said that he is "confident" of his side's chances ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Boro go into the match without an away win in their last 12 outings, a run which stretches back to August, while they have taken just one point and scored only one goal in their last five on the road.

However, they have taken 11 points and lost just once from six matches against fellow teams in the bottom six this term, and Karanka is drawing confidence from that record.

"That record is another thing to be confident about. When we have to defend or try to add one point we are doing that but when we have to win we doing that too," he told reporters.

"We have played a lot with teams who are in the top 10 of the table and even playing against them we have had chances to win those games. Now we have a chance to play against a team in our position and I am confident."

Boro currently sit just three points above 19th-placed Palace ahead of their trip to London.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 