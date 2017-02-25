Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.

With just three points separating the two sides near the bottom of the table, this fixture is a relegation six-pointer if ever there was one.

The 19th-placed hosts hosts have won just one of their last 11 games and just two of their last 19, with new boss Sam Allardyce and £40m's worth of January signings failing to make a huge impact thus far.

Boro, currently in 16th place, are also struggling, having won just four of their 25 matches and scored just three goals in their last eight Premier League games.

Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.