Live Commentary: Crystal Palace vs. Middlesbrough

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text commentary of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park.
With just three points separating the two sides near the bottom of the table, this fixture is a relegation six-pointer if ever there was one.
The 19th-placed hosts hosts have won just one of their last 11 games and just two of their last 19, with new boss Sam Allardyce and £40m's worth of January signings failing to make a huge impact thus far.
Boro, currently in 16th place, are also struggling, having won just four of their 25 matches and scored just three goals in their last eight Premier League games.
Please note that kickoff is at 3pm GMT.
2.46pmPalace could equal an unwanted club record by losing six consecutive home league games should they succumb to defeat against Boro today, but the visitors have found wins hard to come by too - they have failed to win in their last eight league games.
2.44pmIn addition, Allardyce is winless in his last nine Premier League games against Middlesbrough, with his last top-flight victory against them coming in 2003 whilst manager of Bolton Wanderers.
2.42pmSam Allardyce has famously never been relegated from the top flight, but this record is currently under threat - he has won just one of his first eight league games as Palace manager, his worst start at a club since Notts County when he failed to win any of his first 15.
2.40pmNone of the last 15 league meetings between these sides at Selhurst Park have ended in a draw, with Palace winning 10 of these.
2.37pmThe last Premier League game between these two at Selhurst Park took place in April 2005, and it resulted in a 1-0 win for Boro thanks to Franck Queudrue's strike.
2.34pmToday, the Eagles have the chance to record a league double against Boro for the first time since the inaugural Premier League season in 1992-93.
2.31pmThese two sides faced off back in September, with Wilfried Zaha scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for Palace at the Riverside Stadium.
2.28pmThis is Aitor Karanka's take on the fixture: "I don't want to put pressure on the players. I can't be here every day telling them how important, how massive this game is because they know. Everybody knows. The people who come here to watch our training sessions to do interviews, everyone says the atmosphere here is really good and you don't realise you are watching a session of a team in the relegation battle. We are in good position, we are in the FA Cup quarter-finals. If someone told us three years ago we were going to be living this moment, I don't think a lot of people would think we would be in this position now."
2.25pmBoth managers were in fighting mood in their respective press conferences ahead of this fixture. Sam Allardyce said: "We're in a fight, a scrap. We've got to be uglier than we have been. I've not managed to sort this club out as quick as I have the others, that's the frustration for me. We must start getting results at home. The big downside of the last 14 months is the home form. We need to get some wins, starting [against Middlesbrough]."
2.22pmDaniel Ayala, Gaston Ramirez and Stewart Downing are picked from the off, while Adam Clayton, Adama Traore and Calum Chambers drop out. The latter is carrying a stress fracture and misses the game, while the previous two make the bench.
2.20pmAitor Karanka, meanwhile, has made three changes from the Boro side that drew 0-0 with Everton in their Premier League outing.
2.18pmYohan Cabaye also comes back into the Eagles' starting XI, with Damien Delaney and James McArthur dropping to the bench. Scott Dann, who is struggling with a calf injury, also features as a substitute, alongside young striker Sullay KaiKai, who would only be making his second Premier League appearance should he feature today.
2.16pmPalace boss Sam Allardyce has made two changes to the starting XI that lost 1-0 at Stoke City in their last league fixture, as Mamadou Sakho gets his first start since arriving at Selhurst Park on Deadline Day.
2.15pmBORO SUBS: Leadbitter, Clayton, Guzan, Fry, Guedioura, Gestede, Traore
2.13pmPALACE SUBS: Speroni, Dann, Campbell, McArthur, KaiKai, Delaney, Schlupp
2.12pmBORO STARTING XI: Valdes, Bernardo, Ayala, Gibson, Da Silva, Forshaw, de Roon, Stuani, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo
2.10pmPALACE STARTING XI: Hennessey, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Townsend, Cabaye, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke
2.08pmNow let's have a look at the team news from today's game at Selhurst Park.
2.06pmBoro have not been having a great time of things either, having won just four of their 25 league matches and scored just three goals in their last eight league games. This puts them 16th in the table, and with just seven points separating 14th from 20th, it's all to play for, particularly in games like this.
2.04pmPalace currently sit in the bottom three, in 19th place to be precise, having won just two league games out of their last 19, and they are only above Sunderland - who beat them 4-0 in their last home game - on goal difference.
