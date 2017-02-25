Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Team News: Mamadou Sakho makes Crystal Palace debut

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce hands a debut to January signing Mamadou Sakho for his side's relegation battle with Middlesbrough.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has handed a debut to January signing Mamadou Sakho for his side's relegation battle with Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Sakho joined the club from Liverpool last month and is given his first Premier League start since April 2016 as Damien Delaney drops to the bench.

Captain Scott Dann is also amongst the substitutes having struggled with a hamstring injury of late as Allardyce makes two changes to the side beaten by Stoke City last time out.

In addition to Sakho's debut, Yohan Cabaye also comes back into the starting lineup, with James McArthur dropping to the bench.

Christian Benteke leads the line once again despite scoring in just one of his last 10 Premier League games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, ring the changes from last weekend's dramatic FA Cup victory over Oxford United as the likes of Victor Valdes, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo all return to the starting XI for the visitors.

Aitor Karanka's side are missing Calum Chambers, George Friend and Antonio Barragan to injury, but the introduction of Ben Gibson is the only change to the back four from their last outing.

Just three points separate the two relegation rivals in the Premier League table as Palace look to end a five-match losing streak at home and Boro look for their first top-flight win in London since August 2007.

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Cabaye, Milivojevic, Puncheon, Townsend, Zaha; Benteke
Subs: Speroni, Dann, Delaney, McArthur, Schlupp, Kaikai, Campbell

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Fabio, Gibson, Ayala, Bernardo; Downing, De Roon, Forshaw, Ramirez, Stuani; Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Fry, Leadbitter, Clayton, Guedioura, Traore, Gestede

Follow all of the action from Selhurst Park with Sports Mole's live text coverage of the crucial relegation battle.

Karanka: 'Palace match is massive'
Steve Parish confident of Crystal Palace survival
Aitor Karanka "confident" of beating Crystal Palace
