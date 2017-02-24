Steve Parish confident of Crystal Palace survival

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish says that he remains confident of the club's survival chances this season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:31 UK

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has insisted that he is confident that the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Eagles are currently 19th in the table and two points from safety, having picked up just one win in eight attempts since Sam Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as manager over Christmas.

Allardyce arrived at Selhurst Park with a record of never having been relegated from the top flight and, despite the club falling into the dropzone since he took over, Parish remains convinced that they can turn things around in the remaining 13 games of the season.

"Of course we are [confident] and there's a lot of work going on in the background," the told talkSPORT this morning.

"Sometimes you do get that instant bounce [of a new manager] – we actually played very well against Watford when Sam arrived. If we had scored the penalty we probably would have won the game so we did actually get a reaction.

"No matter, there's an enormous amount of hard work going on in the background to change things and to get the lads to the level that they need to be at in the next few games."

Next up for Palace is a home encounter with fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Read Next:
Parish 'spoke to players' after defeat
>
View our homepages for Steve Parish, Sam Allardyce, Alan Pardew, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Steve Parish confident of Crystal Palace survival
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka "confident" of beating Crystal Palace
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Crystal Palace match is massive'
Premier League duo interested in Lemina?Tottenham to renew interest in Zaha?Tomkins: 'Palace need to stay positive'Allardyce: "We have to keep battling"Result: Allen deepens Palace's relegation fears
Team News: Milivojevic starts, Sakho and Schlupp on benchAllardyce hires psychologist for playersHughes wary of Crystal Palace reactionAllardyce hits out at criticism of Dubai tripAllardyce: 'No problem with Parish speech'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 