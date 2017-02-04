Feb 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-4
Sunderland

Zaha (32'), Ward (66'), Puncheon (84')
FT(HT: 0-4)
Kone (9'), Ndong (43'), Defoe (45', 45')
Larsson (6'), Januzaj (31'), Kone (71')

Steve Parish 'spoke to players' after Sunderland defeat

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reportedly gives an "impassioned speech" to the players after their 4-0 humiliation to Sunderland at Selhurst Park.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reportedly addressed the players after the side's 4-0 humiliation at home to relegation rivals Sunderland on Saturday.

According to The Guardian, Parish had the blessing of Eagles manager Sam Allardyce to directly speak to the squad with "an impassioned speech" in which he "made clear their performances of late, a win at Bournemouth aside, have been unacceptable".

Allardyce then had the players report to their training ground at 7am on Sunday in order to "pick apart" their poor defensive display against David Moyes's side.

The home support were audibly upset during the clash at Selhurst Park, with chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" echoing around the ground as the half-time whistle rung, while one angry fan was arrested after making it onto the pitch to confront Damien Delaney.

Palace - the biggest spenders in the January transfer market with the £30m captures of Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic - are currently 19th in the Premier League and two points from safety ahead of a trip to Stoke City this weekend.

Damien Delaney of Palace looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on August 16, 2015
Read Next:
Met Police confirm Palace fan arrest
>
View our homepages for Steve Parish, Sam Allardyce, Damien Delaney, Jeffrey Schlupp, Patrick van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Steve Parish 'spoke to players' after Sunderland defeat
 Odion Ighalo of Watford in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on August 23, 2015
Odion Ighalo: 'I wanted to stay in the Premier League'
 Juventus' Martin Caceres in action against Los Angeles Galaxy on August 3, 2013
Crystal Palace target Martin Caceres turns down AC Milan contract
Met Police confirm Palace fan arrestAllardyce: 'Fear has gripped the players'Result: Sunderland run riot at PalaceTeam News: Palace unchanged for Sunderland visitLive Commentary: Palace 0-4 Sunderland - as it happened
Jurgen Klopp coy on Mamadou Sakho futureSakho completes Palace loan moveHowe 'concerned' by Cherries performanceAllardyce 'relieved' by first Palace winResult: Palace claim first win under Allardyce
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version