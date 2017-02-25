Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Aitor Karanka: 'Crystal Palace match is massive'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka admits that Saturday's Premier League clash with relegation rivals Crystal Palace is a "massive" game for both clubs.
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has talked up the importance of Saturday's Premier League clash with relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

Just three places and three points separate the two sides heading into the match at Selhurst Park, with Boro now only two clear of the relegation zone following an eight-match winless streak in the top flight.

Karanka was keen to ease the pressure on his side ahead of the match, but acknowledged that it is a "massive" game for both teams.

"I don't want to put pressure on the players. I can't be here every day telling them how important, how massive this game is because they know. Everybody knows," he told reporters.

"The people who come here to watch our training sessions to do interviews, everyone says the atmosphere here is really good and you don't realise you are watching a session of a team in the relegation battle. My job is to transmit my confidence to them."

Karanka also confirmed that Antonio Barragan (hamstring), Calum Chambers (stress fracture) and George Friend (calf) are doubts for the match.

"They are not 100%, they are all struggling. But we have alternatives. I don't think it is going to be a problem," he added.

Boro are winless away from home in the league since August and have scored just one goal in their last five outings on the road.

