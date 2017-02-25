Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka admits that Saturday's Premier League clash with relegation rivals Crystal Palace is a "massive" game for both clubs.

Just three places and three points separate the two sides heading into the match at Selhurst Park, with Boro now only two clear of the relegation zone following an eight-match winless streak in the top flight.

Karanka was keen to ease the pressure on his side ahead of the match, but acknowledged that it is a "massive" game for both teams.

"I don't want to put pressure on the players. I can't be here every day telling them how important, how massive this game is because they know. Everybody knows," he told reporters.

"The people who come here to watch our training sessions to do interviews, everyone says the atmosphere here is really good and you don't realise you are watching a session of a team in the relegation battle. My job is to transmit my confidence to them."

Karanka also confirmed that Antonio Barragan (hamstring), Calum Chambers (stress fracture) and George Friend (calf) are doubts for the match.

"They are not 100%, they are all struggling. But we have alternatives. I don't think it is going to be a problem," he added.

Boro are winless away from home in the league since August and have scored just one goal in their last five outings on the road.