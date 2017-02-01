New Transfer Talk header

Nottingham Forest sign Gboly Ariyibi from Chesterfield

Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of 22-year-old winger Gboly Ariyibi on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Chesterfield.
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Gboly Ariyibi on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Chesterfield.

The 22-year-old joins Forest for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the City Ground until the summer of 2020.

The American winger has made 36 appearances for League One strugglers Chesterfield across all competitions this season, and will now make the step up the Championship to help Forest steer clear of danger.


Ariyibi, who came through the ranks at Southampton alongside the likes of Luke Shaw, Calum Chambers and James Ward-Prowse, could make his Forest debut at home to Aston Villa on Saturday.

The USA Under-23 international becomes Forest's fourth signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of Zach Clough, Ross McCormack and Joao Teixeira.

Ross McCormack in action for Aston Villa on August 5, 2016
