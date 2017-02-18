Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
3-2
Oxford UtdOxford United
Leadbitter (26' pen.), Gestede (34'), Stuani (86')
Ayala (62'), Chambers (71'), Negredo (92')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Maguire (64'), Martinez (66')
Ledson (76'), Johnson (94')

Aitor Karanka: 'Cristhian Stuani is underappreciated'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka claims that the contribution of Cristhian Stuani is too often overlooked following his winner against Oxford United in the FA Cup.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 21:51 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has talked up the importance of Cristhian Stuani to his side following his winning goal in their FA Cup clash with Oxford United this afternoon.

Boro had let a two-goal lead slip at home to their League One opponents in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but Stuani's 86th-minute winner sealed a 3-2 victory and saw the Premier League hosts avoid a replay at the Kassam Stadium.

It is not the first important goal Stuani has scored for the club having also fired Boro into the Premier League during last year's season-ending showdown with Brighton & Hove Albion, and Karanka believes that the Uruguayan's contribution is too often overlooked.

"He is really important and for me, it's a shame that maybe it is not recognised how good he is and how much he is helping us. His numbers since he arrived here have been amazing, and not just the numbers, the moments. Today he appears at the most difficult moment; in the last game [of last season] against Brighton, he scored the most important goal, so for me it's a shame that sometimes he is not recognised as he deserves," Karanka told reporters.

"In this football since I arrived, until the referee says it is finished, always you are afraid because in one minute a League One team can change the game. The most important thing today was to win the game, to be in the draw and to realise that three years ago, I don't think anyone could think that Middlesbrough could be in the Premier League and play in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, so we have to be really pleased.

"I wanted to win the game, I want to be in the semi-finals, I want to win to be in the final, I want to win the cup and I want to be in the Premier League next season."

Stuani has scored 16 goals for Boro since joining the club at the start of last season.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Read Next:
Karanka relieved with Boro FA Cup progress
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Cristhian Stuani, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Cristhian Stuani is underappreciated'
 Middlesbrough's Christian Stuani in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside on September 27, 2015 in Middlesbrough, England.
Result: Late Cristhian Stuani strike gives Middlesbrough FA Cup win over Oxford United
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'Middlesbrough cannot let concentration slip'
Appleton unhappy with refereeing decisionsKaranka talks up Ramirez importanceLiverpool 'consider Ramirez swoop'Karanka: 'Supporters must trust players'Result: Boro hold Everton to goalless draw
Team News: Davies, Gueye start for EvertonLive Commentary: Boro 0-0 Everton - as it happenedDe Roon targets future Everton moveBoro heading to Spain for warm-weather trainingKaranka "confident" of avoiding drop
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand