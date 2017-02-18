Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
3-2
Oxford UtdOxford United
Leadbitter (26' pen.), Gestede (34'), Stuani (86')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Maguire (64'), Martinez (66')

Result: Late Cristhian Stuani strike gives Middlesbrough FA Cup win over Oxford United

Middlesbrough's Christian Stuani in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside on September 27, 2015 in Middlesbrough, England.
© Getty Images
Middlesbrough survive a scare in their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Oxford United by scoring a late goal to claim a 3-2 victory at the Riverside Stadium.
Middlesbrough have survived a scare in their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Oxford United by scoring a late goal to claim a 3-2 victory at the Riverside Stadium.

The hosts went ahead in the 26th minute when Grant Leadbitter rifled home from the penalty spot after Stewart Downing was felled in the box by Chris Maguire.

Maguire had an effort ruled out moments later, before Rudy Gestede doubled the Premier League side's lead in the 34th minute with an acrobatic volley.

However, the League One underdogs stunned the home support in the stadium when Maguire floated a free kick into the net 65 minutes in after a slight deflection off the wall.

Just two minutes later, Maguire forced a save from Brad Guzan, only for Antonio Martinez to rush in and hammer the ball home on the rebound to pull Oxford level.

Ultimately it wasn't to be for the U's as Cristhian Stuani was in the right place at the right time to finish off Alvaro Negredo's flick-on in the 86th minute to put Boro through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
