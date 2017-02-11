Crystal Palace centre-back James Tomkins calls on his teammates to stay positive despite falling to another Premier League defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

The Eagles have won just once in the league since Sam Allardyce took over and they were unable to respond to last week's thrashing by Sunderland after coming up short in a 1-0 loss to Mark Hughes and his men at the bet365 Stadium.

"We looked a lot more solid today but the ball didn't go in the back of the net," said Tomkins, according to BBC Sport.

"Stoke had one shot on target in the second half and scored but we can take positives from the game.

"We all need to stay positive. We all believe that we can pull together and get out of it. Nothing is going our way."

Palace currently sit in 19th place in the league standings with 13 games left to play this campaign.