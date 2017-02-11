Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-0
Crystal Palace
Allen (67')
Shawcross (53')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Delaney (16'), Bony (40'), Puncheon (42')

James Tomkins: 'Crystal Palace need to stay positive'

Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace centre-back James Tomkins calls on his teammates to stay positive despite falling to another Premier League defeat at the hands of Stoke City.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 18:31 UK

Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has called on his teammates to remain positive despite another Premier League defeat this time at the hands of Stoke City on Saturday.

The Eagles have won just once in the league since Sam Allardyce took over and they were unable to respond to last week's thrashing by Sunderland after coming up short in a 1-0 loss to Mark Hughes and his men at the bet365 Stadium.

"We looked a lot more solid today but the ball didn't go in the back of the net," said Tomkins, according to BBC Sport.

"Stoke had one shot on target in the second half and scored but we can take positives from the game.

"We all need to stay positive. We all believe that we can pull together and get out of it. Nothing is going our way."

Palace currently sit in 19th place in the league standings with 13 games left to play this campaign.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
