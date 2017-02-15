New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tottenham Hotspur to reignite pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha?

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a fresh offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a renewed effort to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

The North London outfit have been linked with the 24-year-old for some time, and were said to be unsuccessful in landing his signature at the end of last year.

A £12m bid was reportedly rejected by the Eagles, but it has not put Spurs off making a fresh offer when the transfer window reopens, according to The Express.

It is believed that Palace rate Zaha, who returned to the club in 2015 after a failed two-year spell at Manchester United, at around £25m.

The report claims that the England international, who has scored four goals and made six others in 22 Premier League appearances, is willing to leave Selhurst Park.

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Harry Winks signs new Tottenham contract
>
View our homepages for Wilfried Zaha, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur to reignite pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha?
 Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Harry Winks signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2022
 Anthony Martial finds an equaliser during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing bid for Anthony Martial
Eric Dier: 'Tottenham are not timid'Bentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'Dembele: 'Liverpool wanted win more than us'Pochettino: 'Tottenham deserve more praise'Agent: 'Mane did not reject Spurs for money'
Dier: 'Spurs have a lot to learn'Report: Spurs want Leicester's GrayMan City 'prepare world-record Alli bid'Pochettino laments "poor" TottenhamKlopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur to reignite pursuit of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha?
 Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
James Tomkins: 'Crystal Palace need to stay positive'
 Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is a policeman, cowboy and Indian short of a timeless classic during his side's 3-0 win over Everton on May 11, 2016
Sam Allardyce: "We have to keep battling"
Result: Allen deepens Palace's relegation fearsTeam News: Milivojevic starts, Sakho and Schlupp on benchAllardyce hires psychologist for playersHughes wary of Crystal Palace reactionAllardyce hits out at criticism of Dubai trip
Allardyce: 'No problem with Parish speech'Jenkinson: 'Palace deal wasn't right for me'Palace 'still awaiting clearance for Milivojevic'Palace wages 'to be cut by 50% if relegated'Crystal Palace 'cancel trip to Dubai'
> Crystal Palace Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version