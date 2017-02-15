Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a renewed effort to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.
The North London outfit have been linked with the 24-year-old for some time, and were said to be unsuccessful in landing his signature at the end of last year.
A £12m bid was reportedly rejected by the Eagles, but it has not put Spurs off making a fresh offer when the transfer window reopens, according to The Express.
It is believed that Palace rate Zaha, who returned to the club in 2015 after a failed two-year spell at Manchester United, at around £25m.
The report claims that the England international, who has scored four goals and made six others in 22 Premier League appearances, is willing to leave Selhurst Park.