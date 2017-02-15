Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a fresh offer for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly make a renewed effort to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in the summer.

The North London outfit have been linked with the 24-year-old for some time, and were said to be unsuccessful in landing his signature at the end of last year.

A £12m bid was reportedly rejected by the Eagles, but it has not put Spurs off making a fresh offer when the transfer window reopens, according to The Express.

It is believed that Palace rate Zaha, who returned to the club in 2015 after a failed two-year spell at Manchester United, at around £25m.

The report claims that the England international, who has scored four goals and made six others in 22 Premier League appearances, is willing to leave Selhurst Park.