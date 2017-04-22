Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
4-0
Middlesbrough
King (2'), Afobe (16'), Pugh (65'), Daniels (70')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Ramirez (14'), Friend (58'), Ayala (67')
Ramirez (20')

Steve Agnew: "It has been a tough few months"

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew admits that "it has been a tough few months" at the Riverside Stadium as the club sink closer to the Championship.
Middlesbrough boss Steve Agnew has admitted that "it has been a tough few months" at the Riverside Stadium as the club sink closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth has left Boro in 19th position in the Premier League table, some nine points behind 17th-placed Hull City.

Agnew replaced Aitor Karanka as manager of the struggling outfit last month, but the 51-year-old has been unable to oversee a change in fortunes.

"We lost the game in the first period. We defended really poorly for two goals and gave ourselves a difficult afternoon. We're all disappointed with the defending and the way we conceded early goals," Agnew told BBC Sport.

"We have to go and beat Sunderland on Wednesday and move on from there. It's been a tough few months, certainly since our last win. We have to regroup and be ready for the Sunderland game."

Next up for Middlesbrough is a home game against basement club Sunderland on April 26.

Joshua King celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Middlesbrough on April 22, 2017
Result: Four-goal Bournemouth send Middlesbrough closer to relegation
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Gareth Southgate "stunned" by death of ex-teammate Ugo Ehiogu
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew: "It has been a tough few months"
