Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-0
Middlesbrough
King (2'), Afobe (16')
LIVE

Ramirez (20')

Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth against Middlesbrough

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Eddie Howe makes two changes to his Bournemouth side as they host Middlesbrough this afternoon.
By , Deputy Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 14:49 UK

Eddie Howe has made two changes to his Bournemouth side as they host Middlesbrough in this afternoon's relegation clash.

Ryan Fraser and Dan Gosling, who is available after missing the last three games with injury, come into the midfield following the Cherries' 4-0 loss to title-chasers Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Wilshere, who picked up a season-ending leg fracture at White Hart Lane, and Junior Stanislas are the men to be replaced.

Steve Agnew has also made two alterations to the side that lost out to Arsenal on Monday as Boro continue the quest for their first league win this calendar year.

On-loan Calum Chambers, who was ineligible to take part at the Riverside, and George Friend return to the starting lineup in place of the benched Fabio da Silva and George Friend, who is out with a hamstring problem.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Gosling, Pugh; King; Afobe
Subs: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, L Cook, Stanislas, Gradel, Mousset

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Barragan, Chambers, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon, Downing, Ramirez; Negredo
Subs: Konstantopoulos, Fabio, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Stuani, Gestede

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Read Next:
Agnew: 'Boro relishing Bournemouth clash'
>
View our homepages for Steve Agnew, Calum Chambers, Ryan Fraser, Dan Gosling, Jack Wilshere, Junior Stanislas, Fabio da Silva, George Friend, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth against Middlesbrough
 John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe refuses to rule out John Terry move
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew: 'Middlesbrough relishing Bournemouth clash'
Howe: 'Boro win won't make us safe'Howe: 'Jack Wilshere will bounce back'Agnew: 'Bournemouth will not make life easy'Wenger: 'Wilshere back in July for training'Wilshere vows to do 'whatever it takes'
Howe: 'Big blow to lose Wilshere'Jack Wilshere suffers broken legWilshere: 'Belief in God motivates me'Max Gradel 'pining for Bournemouth exit'Kane hails "fantastic" Tottenham result
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
Gareth Southgate "stunned" by death of ex-teammate Ugo Ehiogu
 Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Bournemouth against Middlesbrough
 Ugo Ehiogu of MK Dons in action during the pre season friendly match between MK Dons and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stadiummk on July 28, 2009
World of football pays tribute to Ugo Ehiogu
Agnew: 'Boro relishing Bournemouth clash'Howe: 'Boro win won't make us safe'Agnew confident of Guzan capabilitiesAgnew: 'Bournemouth will not make life easy'Clayton: 'Boro will keep believing'
Steve Agnew bemoans missed opportunityWenger: 'Tactical change was needed'Agnew: 'Middlesbrough will not give in'Koscielny hails "important" three pointsResult: Sanchez, Ozil end Arsenal's away woes
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Watford33118143752-1541
10Southampton31117133740-340
11Stoke CityStoke34109153749-1239
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
13Bournemouth34108164763-1638
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Swansea CitySwansea3494213868-3031
18Hull City3487193467-3331
19Middlesbrough33412172341-1824
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 