Eddie Howe has made two changes to his Bournemouth side as they host Middlesbrough in this afternoon's relegation clash.

Ryan Fraser and Dan Gosling, who is available after missing the last three games with injury, come into the midfield following the Cherries' 4-0 loss to title-chasers Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Wilshere, who picked up a season-ending leg fracture at White Hart Lane, and Junior Stanislas are the men to be replaced.

Steve Agnew has also made two alterations to the side that lost out to Arsenal on Monday as Boro continue the quest for their first league win this calendar year.

On-loan Calum Chambers, who was ineligible to take part at the Riverside, and George Friend return to the starting lineup in place of the benched Fabio da Silva and George Friend, who is out with a hamstring problem.

Bournemouth: Boruc; A Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Gosling, Pugh; King; Afobe

Subs: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, L Cook, Stanislas, Gradel, Mousset

Middlesbrough: Guzan; Barragan, Chambers, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; Clayton, De Roon, Downing, Ramirez; Negredo

Subs: Konstantopoulos, Fabio, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Stuani, Gestede