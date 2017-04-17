Middlesbrough caretaker manager Steve Agnew has sympathy for Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, describing him as one of the most talented coaches in recent years.

The Gunners, who face Boro away on Monday, are currently facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League, sitting 10 points adrift of the Premier League's top four.

An increasing number of Arsenal fans are calling for Wenger - whose contract expires at the end of the season - to leave the club in the wake of a number of bad results for the team.

Asked if he had sympathy for his opposite number, Agnew told Sky Sports News: "Absolutely. The game is results-driven, we all know that, and he's had 20 years at Arsenal, which is an amazing achievement.

"Of course they're in a difficult moment, certainly away from home. But they have got top-quality players throughout the team, so we have no doubt it will be a really, really difficult game.

"It is a challenge because he's got top, top players through the squad. It's full of internationals and Arsene Wenger, in my opinion, is one of the most talented coaches there's been around for many years."

Agnew was installed as Aitor Karanka's temporary replacement last month, and has overseen two draws and two defeats to leave Boro six points from safety.