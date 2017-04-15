General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Uncertainty over future could be affecting players'

Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger concedes that the ongoing uncertainty over his future could be affecting the team's performances on the field.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 22:48 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the uncertainty surrounding his future could be having an impact on the performances of his players.

Over the past month, the 67-year-old has repeatedly delayed an announcement over whether he intends to stay at the club beyond the end of the current season, when his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.

Arsenal's form has suffered in the meantime, with seven defeats from their last 12 matches in all competitions ahead of Monday's clash with struggling Middlesbrough, and for the first time Wenger acknowledged that the two could be related.

When asked whether the speculation over his contract had created an unstable feeling around the club, Wenger told reporters: "I honestly don't know but I hope not. When I speak about mental test it is to perform, no matter what the circumstances are around you. Is that an influence? I'd say I hope not.

"But what is for sure is that in the last three months there has been no consistency, especially away from home. At home we have not been disastrous in the quality of performance. I don't know [whether the uncertainty has affected Mesut Ozil in particular].

"It can sometimes... He may be coming to the end of his contract but you perform until the last day of that contract. That is how I see it. The impact of that (his future) I don't know. We have to focus on what is important and that is what happens on the pitch. Top-level sportsmen have to be like that."

Arsenal now sit seventh in the Premier League table and could begin Monday night's clash with Middlesbrough trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by 12 points.

Jack Wilshere strips during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Wilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal form
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac poses for a team photo on July 17, 2015
Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac signing
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger refusing to bow down to Alexis Sanchez 'demands'
 Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Arsene Wenger "cannot confirm" Arsenal have offered £300k a week to Sanchez
Wilshere hurt by "faltering" Arsenal formJulian Draxler "would love" Ozil at PSGPreview: Middlesbrough vs. ArsenalMerson tips Wenger to stay on at ArsenalWenger: 'Sanchez deserves PFA nomination'
Wenger brands Walcott comments 'unacceptable'Cech, Koscielny boosts for ArsenalArsene Wenger quiet on Overmars rumoursOzil to back down from contract standoff?Wenger: 'Bad moments part of job'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Primeira Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
4Liverpool32189568402863
5Everton33169860372357
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 