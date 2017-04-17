Apr 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
0-0
Arsenal

Team News: Arsene Wenger opts for three-man Arsenal defence at Middlesbrough

Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsene Wenger opts for a three-at-the-back setup ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough on Monday night.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 19:44 UK

Arsene Wenger has made six changes to the Arsenal starting XI ahead of Monday night's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough.

The Gunners boss has uncharacteristically opted for a three-man defence composed of the fit-again Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista and Rob Holding.

Olivier Giroud is also recalled, with Theo Walcott joining Hector Bellerin among the substitutes.

Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also included from the start as the Gunners seek to bounce back from their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

There are five changes for relegation-battling Boro, meanwhile, with Brad Guzan, Fabio, Marten de Roon, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo coming into the starting line-up.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo
Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Bamford, Gestede

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Alexis, Giroud
Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi

Follow all the action from the Riverside Stadium with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal's Bellerin issues rallying cry
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista, Rob Holding, Alvaro Negredo, Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brad Guzan, Fabio, Marten de Roon, Gaston Ramirez, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Arsenal
 Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Arsene Wenger opts for three-man Arsenal defence at Middlesbrough
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'Bayern Munich loss one of darkest hours of my football career'
Arsenal's Bellerin issues rallying cryArsenal eye Benzema as Sanchez replacement?Kolasinac to choose between Arsenal, Milan?Wenger: 'Bellerin criticism is unfair'Wenger urges Bellerin to miss U21 Euros
Lampard: 'Alli deserves PFA nomination'Ozil: 'I asked Wenger for Arsenal move'Agnew: 'I have sympathy for Wenger'Wenger: 'Speculation could be affecting form'Wenger refusing to bow down to Sanchez 'demands'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Arsenal
 Laurent Koscielny reacts at the end of the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Team News: Arsene Wenger opts for three-man Arsenal defence at Middlesbrough
 Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
Steve Agnew expresses sympathy for "talented" Arsene Wenger
Craig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkPreview: Middlesbrough vs. ArsenalLeicester to make club-record bid for Gibson?Boro give trial to Sunderland strikerKaranka in contention for national team job?
Boro to sign former striker Luke ArmstrongDowning not giving up on Boro survivalResult: Middlesbrough, Burnley play out goalless drawTeam News: Defour back out for BurnleyAgnew still "confident" of survival
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal31167861392255
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32413152237-1525
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 