Arsene Wenger opts for a three-at-the-back setup ahead of Arsenal's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Arsene Wenger has made six changes to the Arsenal starting XI ahead of Monday night's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough.

The Gunners boss has uncharacteristically opted for a three-man defence composed of the fit-again Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista and Rob Holding.

Olivier Giroud is also recalled, with Theo Walcott joining Hector Bellerin among the substitutes.

Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also included from the start as the Gunners seek to bounce back from their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.

There are five changes for relegation-battling Boro, meanwhile, with Brad Guzan, Fabio, Marten de Roon, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo coming into the starting line-up.

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo

Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Bamford, Gestede

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Alexis, Giroud

Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi

