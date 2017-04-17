Arsene Wenger has made six changes to the Arsenal starting XI ahead of Monday night's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough.
The Gunners boss has uncharacteristically opted for a three-man defence composed of the fit-again Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista and Rob Holding.
Olivier Giroud is also recalled, with Theo Walcott joining Hector Bellerin among the substitutes.
Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also included from the start as the Gunners seek to bounce back from their defeat to Crystal Palace last time out.
There are five changes for relegation-battling Boro, meanwhile, with Brad Guzan, Fabio, Marten de Roon, Gaston Ramirez and Alvaro Negredo coming into the starting line-up.
Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo
Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Bamford, Gestede
Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal, Ozil, Alexis, Giroud
Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi
