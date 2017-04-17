Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Arsenal

Arsenal , meanwhile, have slumped to seventh in the Premier League table following a sorry run of form that has seen them lose five of their last eight top-flight outings.

The hosts come into this match having failed to win any of their last 14 league outings and knowing that time is running out for them to breach the six-point gap separating them from safety.

33 min CHANCE! Brilliant defending from Brilliant defending from Middlesbrough to keep Arsenal at bay! Oxlade-Chamberlain is again the man causing the problems as he races to the byline before pulling a low ball back into the box. Leadbitter slides in to get an initial touch to the ball, but that threatens to take it into the path of Sanchez before Barragan comes in with a crucial sliding challenge.

31 min Well, this hasn't been the best half an hour of Premier League football we have seen this season, it must be said. Both teams are short on confidence right now and it is showing here tonight.

29 min SAVE! The best part of half an hour in and Arsenal have their first shot on target! It is a difficult one for Sanchez, in truth, with the Chilean hooking a volley back towards goal after a flick-on to the far post. Like Ramsey moments ago, though, he puts it into the ground and it is easy for Guzan to collect.

28 min CHANCE! By the standards of this game, this is a chance for Arsenal. Oxlade-Chamberlain does well to skip past Friend on the right channel before standing a cross up to the back post for Giroud. The French striker nods it back to Ramsey, but his attempted volley goes into the ground which takes all of the pace off it and it is cleared before it can trouble Guzan.

27 min Arsenal have had 70% of the ball in this opening half an hour or so, but they are yet to create anything of note. It is a tense and cagey affair so far.

25 min Another Middlesbrough free kick is picked up on the second ball by a red shirt, but Leadbitter's volley is sliced comfortably off target without troubling Cech at all.

23 min DISALLOWED GOAL! Middlesbrough have the ball in the back of the net, but the celebrations are cut short by the linesman's flag. An initial free kick into the box was cleared to Ramirez, who lifted it back into the area. De Roon is left unmarked and nods it into the back of the net, but he did so from an offside position.

21 min No way through for Arsenal as they begin to put the Boro defence under a bit of prolonged pressure. It looks like the Gunners will need to be nice and patient this evening.

19 min Still no chances to report in this one after the best part of 20 minutes. Middlesbrough made the brighter start to the match, but right now Arsenal and beginning to settle into it more.

17 min MIDDLESBROUGH SUB: Fabio is not going to be able to continue here. He trudges down the tunnel with his head in his hands and on comes George Friend in his place.

16 min The former Manchester United full-back hobbles over to the touchline to receive further treatment as the fit-again Friend is sent out to warm up.

14 min Fabio needs some treatment here after going down after an innocuous clash with Oxlade-Chamberlain. Difficult to see what exactly happened there, but Fabio looks to be in a spot of bother.

12 min Steve Agnew will be very pleased with what he has seen from his side in the opening stages here. They have looked full of life and energy and are not letting Arsenal get into any early rhythm so far.

10 min Important piece of defending from Holding as he sweeps across behind the back line to clear the danger after Negredo had looked to skip around his man. Moments later the ball comes to Negredo again, but this time Holding is there to block the shot.

8 min Leadbitter looked to have picked up an injury while making that challenge, but it seems that he will try to continue. Meanwhile Ramirez makes a bright break forward with Arsenal players slipping all over the place before he is finally dispossessed. Plenty of players having trouble staying on their feet tonight!

7 min YELLOW CARD! Less than seven minutes in and we've already had two yellow cards. Again Anthony Taylor has little choice here as Leadbitter flies into a challenge on Ozil which is nowhere near the ball.

6 min Guzan needs to be alert to come off his line and sweep up the danger following a lightning counter from Arsenal. Giroud tried to flick the ball around the corner for a rampaging Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Guzan was there in plenty of time to make the clearance.

4 min SHOT! The ball is played short to Leadbitter, who is given space to shoot and sure enough tries his luck from a good 35 yards out. It has Cech worried enough to dive, but it flies a few yards wide of the target.

4 min YELLOW CARD! Oxlade-Chamberlain gets a very early booking for a mistimed challenge on Fabio - not good considering his increased defensive duties tonight!

3 min Guzan is forced into an early save to deny Giroud's header from around seven yards out, but the whistle had already gone for a foul against the Arsenal striker.

1 min KICKOFF: Arsenal get us underway at the Riverside Stadium!

7.58pm Right, the players are out and we're just about ready to go for this huge match at both ends of the table. Changes galore as both sides approach last-chance saloon this season!

7.56pm Despite keeping a clean sheet last time out against Arsenal, Boro have conceded more goals to the Gunners than any other opponent in the Premier League. They have shipped 62 in their 29 meetings since the division was formed, but it should also be noted that their defensive record this season is considerably better than on previous occasions when these two have met.

7.54pm Boro are unbeaten in their last four home games against Arsenal, though, winning two and drawing two of those. It is a decent record on first glance, although the last time Arsenal made the trip to the Riverside was way back in December 2008. That match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Emmanuel Adebayor opening the scoring for the Gunners before Aliadiere scored against his former club to earn Boro a point.

7.52pm That reverse fixture in October ended goalless at the Emirates Stadium - the first time in 17 previous Premier League meetings that Arsenal had failed to score against Boro. The Gunners have still scored in their last 13 Premier League games here at the Riverside, though, a run which stretches back to April 1993 when they were beaten 1-0. Arsenal's joint-biggest Premier League win also came against Boro when they romped to a 7-0 success in January 2006.

7.50pm PREDICTION: Right, we're 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Riverside Stadium, which means that it is time for a prediction! With both teams in such poor form, this is quite a difficult one to call. Middlesbrough are capable of frustrating opposition - as Arsenal know first hand from the reverse fixture - but they are looking increasingly doomed with each passing week and Arsenal need a win to keep their top-four hopes alive. I'll go for a 2-1 away triumph!

7.48pm Things don't look like getting much easier for Arsene Wenger in the coming weeks either. Tonight's game is their best hope of an increasingly rare three points over the next few games, at least on paper. On Sunday they will take on Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, while after that they face resurgent champions Leicester, high-flying North London rivals Tottenham and the long-time unbeaten Manchester United in succession.

7.46pm It is Arsenal's away form which has been particularly damaging during this time, with five defeats from their last six on the road across all competitions and the only exception coming at non-league Sutton United. Arsenal have not picked up a single Premier League away point since January 14, losing four on the bounce for the first time ever under Arsene Wenger and conceding exactly three goals in each of those defeats. Another loss this evening would make it five top-flight away losses on the bounce for the first time since December 1984.

7.44pm The Gunners have only won two of their last eight Premier League games, with five defeats in that time and only seven points from a possible 24. Stretching even further back it is seven defeats in 15 Premier League outings for Arsenal, which is as many as they had lost in their 52 games prior to that - a sign of their remarkable slump in recent months. The Gunners actually sat top of the table after a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture against Boro, but now find themselves fighting for a place in Europe.

7.42pm Another other than a win this evening would see them stay in seventh, below Everton, although they do have three games in hand over the Toffees so are still favourites to at least finish in that top six. It is the top-four they want to be in, though, and that is getting more and more unlikely despite the Gunners also enjoying games in hand over the teams currently occupying those spots. Manchester United have leapfrogged them in the queuing now and Arsenal will need a very strong end to the season if they are to claw their way back into contention.

7.40pm Wenger could not exactly announce that he is staying following a result like last Monday's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace otherwise there would be even greater uproar amongst the fans, but one way or another he must surely announce a decision soon. Arsenal's recent form has seen them humiliated in the Champions League and slip down to seventh in the Premier League table, now 10 points adrift of the top four and 19 off leaders Chelsea.

7.38pm Wenger is still yet to make a public announcement regarding his future, with the saga having been rumbling on for far too long now considering the Frenchman claimed a while ago that he has made his mind up. It could be that he is waiting for a more suitable moment to announce that he is staying and, considering the team's form in recent weeks, there haven't been many of them. Arsenal have lost seven of their last 12 outings in all competitions, with two of their four wins in that time coming against non-league opposition.

7.36pm In most other scenarios, such a record would point to a banker away win when a team like Arsenal come to town, but the Gunners are not in a good way themselves at the moment. Ravaged by off-the-field distractions from contract wrangling to fan protests, Arsenal's on-field fortunes have taken a nosedive in recent weeks and the Gunners are in very real danger of missing out on a top-four spot in the Premier League for the first time under Arsene Wenger.

7.34pm Boro have only picked up three points from a possible 30 against teams currently in the top seven this season, and home advantage has not counted much for them either so far this season. No team has amassed fewer points in front of their own fans, while their tally of 12 home goals from 15 matches is the worst in the top four tiers of English football. They are winless in their last six league games in front of their own fans, although three of their four wins this season have come here at the Riverside.

7.32pm Boro do have games in hand over the teams around them in the table, and a six-point gap with seven games of their season remaining is by no means unassailable, but in that time they will have to conjure up a few shocks. In addition to facing Arsenal tonight, Boro must still play three of the top four before the season is over, in addition to Bournemouth, Sunderland and Southampton. Considering their only four wins this season have come against the other teams currently in the bottom five of the table, that is a huge ask.

7.30pm Middlesbrough have scored a measly 22 goals in their 31 games this season - fewer than the league's top scorer Romelu Lukaku has managed on his own - and that has contributed to a league-low tally of just four wins throughout the entire campaign too. Indeed, they have picked up as many points through draws as they have through wins (12), sharing the spoils on a joint league-high 12 occasions this term. Boro need to start turning some of those into wins if they are to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

7.28pm Some of the stats are still very rare for a team in Boro's position, though. They have lost 'only' 15 games this season - no team has lost fewer in the bottom nine - while their defensive record is the joint-best outside the five. Indeed, Boro have conceded two goals fewer than Arsenal so far this season, but it is their record at the other end of the pitch which has left them in such a precarious position.

7.26pm Boro's problems predate Agnew ascent to the main job at the club, with the North-east outfit now 14 Premier League games without a win, drawing six and losing eight of those. It is a run which stretches all the way back to a 3-0 triumph over Swansea City on December 17, and during that time they have failed to even score in nine of those 14 outings, netting just six goals. Boro have been difficult to beat for much of the campaign, but that has changed a bit since Christmas.

7.24pm Agnew is without a win in his four matches at the helm so far, drawing against Swansea and Burnley and losing to Manchester United and Hull, although it would be incredibly harsh to suggest that he has been the problem in recent weeks. Indeed, Boro have shown signs of improvement since he took over - in their performances if not their results - and have certainly shown more attacking intent despite failing to score in two of those four outings.

7.22pm Are they both team selections of men making their last desperate throw of the dice, perhaps? It certainly looks to be that way, and as far as Middlesbrough are concerned Steve Agnew does not have much choice. They have been left behind while the likes of Swansea, Hull, Crystal Palace and Leicester have all benefitted from changing managers, with Boro's switch from Karanka to interim boss Agnew yet to pay dividends.

7.20pm In addition to Cech, Gabriel, Holding and Oxlade-Chamberlain coming in, Ramsey and Giroud also return to the starting lineup for this match, with Elneny, Walcott and Welbeck among those to make way. Giroud is the only player in this current Arsenal squad to have scored against Middlesbrough - doing so twice in an FA Cup tie in 2015 - but the likes of Ozil and Sanchez will be hoping to add their names to that short list as they support the Frenchman in that front three.

7.18pm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks like being the right wing-back in this formation, which is an interesting choice considering he looked like he had been leaning towards a move into central midfield during his recent performances, while on the opposite flank Monreal continues. That switch also means that Bellerin - jeered by his own fans for his performance against Palace a week ago - drops to the bench in one of six changes made by Wenger.

7.16pm Arsenal are also boosted by the return of Petr Cech from a calf injury, meaning that they have their number one goalkeeper back having been forced to face Crystal Palace with number three Martinez in goal. Ospina remains sidelined, so the return of Cech is a timely one for the Gunners. It remains to be seen whether the keeper and the defence have any difficulties adapting to this new system of theirs, though.

7.14pm Not many people would have been expecting such a change from Arsene Wenger today, but the 3-4-3 formation has worked for plenty of teams already this season - most notably Chelsea - and the Frenchman clearly feels that he needs to do something differently to snap his side out of their recent malaise. The big news for Arsenal at the back is that Laurent Koscielny returns following an Achilles injury, and he is joined in that back three by Gabriel and, surprisingly, Rob Holding. There is no room for Mustafi in the squad.

7.12pm There is one change in midfield too as De Roon comes in for Forshaw, completed a much different starting XI to the one we saw against Burnley. The teamsheet suggests that Boro will opt for a 4-3-3 formation today, or a 4-2-3-1 system, and it will be interesting to see how that lines up against Arsenal's own change of formation, with the Gunners the latest team to try out a 3-4-3.

7.10pm In all, Agnew has made no fewer than five changes to the team that drew with Burnley last time out, one of which comes between the sticks as Victor Valdes miss out altogether, giving Brad Guzan the opportunity to impress in goal. There also seems to be a formation switch defensively, with Boro expected to go back to four at the back with Fabio returning to the starting XI. Espinosa is the man to make way for him.

7.08pm Adama Traore, arguably Boro's next most dangerous attacker, once again has to settle for a place on the bench, though, despite having completed a league-high 133 dribbles this season. Instead, Steve Agnew welcomes Gaston Ramirez back from an ankle injury in place of Stuani, who drops out of the squad entirely for this game. Stewart Downing retains his place in the side, though, and his delivery could be key if Boro are to maximise the impact of Negredo tonight.

7.06pm How is that for an interesting selection from Arsenal? We'll start with a look at Middlesbrough, though, and Steve Agnew has also made a few notable changes to his side for tonight's match. The headline for the hosts is that Alvaro Negredo starts having been surprisingly left out of the side to face Burnley last time out, and the Spaniard will be hopeful of putting himself about against an Arsenal defence that has been shaky of late - particularly away from home - and looks to be playing in an unfamiliar formation.

7.04pm ARSENAL SUBS: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi

7.04pm ARSENAL STARTING XI: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Giroud, Sanchez

7.02pm MIDDLESBROUGH SUBS: Konstantopoulos, Friend, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Bamford, Gestede

7.02pm MIDDLESBROUGH STARTING XI: Guzan; Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio; Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter; Ramirez, Downing, Negredo