Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has called on his teammates to 'remain positive' amid a difficult period for the Gunners.

Arsenal were in the Premier League title race at the turn of the year, but Arsene Wenger's side currently sit down in seventh in the table, some 10 points off the top four ahead of Monday's fixture with Middlesbrough.

Bellerin has admitted that Arsenal are currently going through arguably their toughest spell since the Spaniard joined, although the right-back is confident that Wenger's side can come through the slump.

"In other seasons, we've gone through bad patches, but probably not as bad as in this one," Bellerin told the club's official website. "You need to learn to deal with people saying bad things about you and you need to learn to deal with stuff that's not happened before.

"It will make me stronger, that's how I see it. Some people can be destroyed or collapse but I think I and everyone at the club needs to look at it positively."

Arsenal have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.