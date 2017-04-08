Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
vs.
Burnley
 

Steve Agnew still "confident" of Premier League survival

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Interim Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew believes that victory over Burnley on Saturday will help to kickstart his side's Premier League survival bid.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 18:35 UK

Interim Middlesbrough manager Steve Agnew has insisted that his side can still avoid relegation despite falling seven points from safety courtesy of their 4-2 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Hull City on Wednesday night.

Boro have just eight matches to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, but they are without a win in their last 13 league outings ahead of Saturday's home match against Burnley.

The Clarets will arrive at the Riverside Stadium with the worst away record in the Premier League this season, though, and Agnew is confident that a positive result could help to kickstart their survival bid.

"I have enough intelligence to know what is being written and I understand that, but at times like this my full focus is on preparing for Burnley and nothing is going to get in the way of that," he told reporters.

"The fighting spirit is still there and the fighting spirit within this group when we won promotion this season will be very evident on the pitch. We have had a good meeting and the players are very positive towards the work we've got to do.

"I'm confident because not only will three points move us closer to the rest but if the results go our way then that puts pressure on the other teams around us. We know exactly where we are (in the table) and we have to set up to win the game. There are no other targets other than tomorrow's game.

"Of course it's been frustrating because I know how much work has gone in behind the scenes. Everybody deserves a victory and I'm sure with that little bit of luck we'll get the points we need. The players understand the importance of the game and what they need to do. If they carry out the game-plan and they remain stable and see it through, then I am very, very confident."

Boro are without a win in their last five home league games and have the joint-worst home record in the division this season.

