Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
4-0
Middlesbrough
King (2'), Afobe (16'), Pugh (65'), Daniels (70')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Ramirez (14'), Friend (58'), Ayala (67')
Ramirez (20')

Stewart Downing apologises to Middlesbrough fans

Stewart Downing in action for Middlesbrough on August 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing apologises to the club's fans after their 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 17:52 UK

Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing has apologised to the club's fans following their 4-0 pummeling at Bournemouth this afternoon.

The defeat, which saw Gaston Ramirez receive his marching orders after just 20 minutes, left Boro perilously close to relegation, nine points adrift of safety with just five games of their season remaining.

"Credit to Bournemouth," Downing told reporters. "We knew all week that they started quickly in games but we didn't get going. We can only blame ourselves and nobody else.

"It is hard enough with 11 men, let alone 10. We were chasing from then on. Sorry to the fans, they've travelled a long way. They've been first class all season.

"I don't think it was unbelievable play from Bournemouth, it was sloppy play from us. It's hard to take."

Next up for Boro is a relegation six-pointer with rock-bottom Sunderland at the Riverside on Wednesday evening.

Steve Agnew on the touchline during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017
