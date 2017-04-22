Hull City manager Marco Silva says that he is "really pleased" after his ten-men side pull off a 2-0 victory over Watford.

Second-half goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas handed Silva's side all three points after Everton's on-loan winger Oumar Niasse saw red with just 25 minutes on the clock.

The result kept Hull two points clear of the relegation zone with four games of their season remaining.

"I'm really happy," Silva told reporters afterwards. "It was not easy. We played with ten players, but our boys were fantastic and they deserved it.

"Today we have achieved what we needed, but it was very hard.

"I'm really happy but we still have four games to fight. Maybe in January no one would believe in our club to survive. I don't know what the future is."

Next up for Hull is a trip to Southampton next Saturday afternoon.