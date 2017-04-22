Apr 22, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-0
Watford
Markovic (62'), Clucas (71')
N'Diaye (42'), Markovic (66'), Robertson (81')
Niasse (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Prodl (68')

Marco Silva "really happy" with Watford win

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Hull City manager Marco Silva says that he is "really pleased" after his ten-men side pull off a 2-0 victory over Watford.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has admitted that he is "really happy" after his side defied the odds to claim a 2-0 victory over Watford with ten men.

Second-half goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas handed Silva's side all three points after Everton's on-loan winger Oumar Niasse saw red with just 25 minutes on the clock.

The result kept Hull two points clear of the relegation zone with four games of their season remaining.

"I'm really happy," Silva told reporters afterwards. "It was not easy. We played with ten players, but our boys were fantastic and they deserved it.

"Today we have achieved what we needed, but it was very hard.

"I'm really happy but we still have four games to fight. Maybe in January no one would believe in our club to survive. I don't know what the future is."

Next up for Hull is a trip to Southampton next Saturday afternoon.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
