Hull City have given their hopes of Premier League survival a huge boost thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford in Saturday's clash at the KCOM Stadium.

The hosts endured a difficult first half, with striker Oumar Niasse shown a controversial straight red for a challenge on M'Baye Niang only 25 minutes into the game.

Marco Silva's charges were lucky to survive unscathed until the break as Sebastian Prodl's header forced Eldin Jakupovic into a superb one-handed save just past the half-hour mark.

Miguel Britos, meanwhile, spurned a gilt-edged chance soon after, heading wide at the back post under little pressure, while Nordin Amrabat miscontrolled a pass from Troy Deeney in the box.

The Hornets would go on to rue their missed opportunities just after the hour as a quick break ended with Kamil Grosicki crossing for Lazar Markovic to fire in on the rebound after his header came back off the bar.

In the 71st minute, Sam Clucas then doubled Hull's lead in spectacular fashion as he chested down a half-clearance from a corner and fired a ferocious volley from 30 yards out into the top corner of the net.

The result sees Hull remain 17th in the Premier League table with 33 points - two clear of Swansea City - from 34 games, while Watford sit 10th on 44 points.