Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-0 Everton

Meanwhile, the Toffees have lost just once in their last eight matches in all competitions, giving them a comfortable cushion in seventh in the table.

Aitor Karanka 's charges are hoping to create some distance between themselves and the bottom three in what is proving a very tight fight to avoid the drop.

3.55pm Everton have had the better of possession, with 58 percent compared to 42 percent for Boro, as well as four shots on goal (two on target) compared to the hosts' two shots (one on target). It's very evenly poised with all to play for - can Lukaku and co force the issue, or will Boro hold tight or even claim all three points? Stay with Sports Mole as we'll bring you all the action as it unfolds!

3.50pm So Boro's tight defence has come up trumps in the first 45 in the face of Everton's powerful attack, but both sides had chances to open the scoring. Lookman and Lukaku forced Valdes into making a couple of superb saves to keep the score level, while Negredo, Forshaw, Traore and Stuani all had sniffs of goal against a nervy Toffees defence.

3.48pm Mike Dean calls time on the first half and it's all square here at the Riverside Stadium between Middlesbrough and Everton, with either side yet to break the deadlock.

45+2 min HALF TIME: MIDDLESBROUGH 0-0 EVERTON

45 min Two minutes of time to be added on.

43 min Chambers gets up and continues - for the time being at least - as Lookman attempts a low shot from 25 yards that bundles into the side netting.

42 min We have a brief stoppage in play here as Chambers is down injured after his attempt to block Lookman's shot.

40 min CHANCE! Everton banging on the door as Coleman floats a cross towards Lookman at the far post, whose shot from a tight angle is saved well by Valdes. The visitors try to get the ball in the box once again but Boro hold firm.

38 min Coleman skins Stuani on the flank and gets clear down the right before sending a cross into the box, but Lukaku is penalised for a push on Bernardo.

36 min It's quite clear just how isolated Negredo is up front, the space between him and Boro's other attacking players on the pitch is very noticeable.

34 min BOOKING: Clayton is booked for his late foul on Davies after the youngster had threaded a ball through to Lukaku for that earlier chance.

32 min CHANCE! Boro playing with fire as Bernardo's pass out goes straight to Davies, who plays the ball through to Lukaku and puts him through on goal, but the Everton star striker cannot fire past Valdes!

30 min More impressive play by Traore who beats three Everton players and looks like he's mulling over a shot at goal but lays the ball off to Negredo instead. It then comes back to him in the middle of the box but he and Stuani both go far the ball and get in each other's way.

28 min End-to-end stuff at the Riverside as Baines lashes a cross into the box that nearly catches the Boro defence backline unaware but Funes Mori fails to take advantage at the back post, and moments later Negredo stretches for a cross that's nearly turned into the net by a defender.

24 min Lookman uses his pace to get into the Boro box and is about to cross to Lukaku, but Traore weighs in with an excellent sliding tackle and wins the ball back for the hosts.

22 min Fabio gets the better of Coleman and breaks down the left before sending a ball into the box towards Negredo and Stuani, but the Everton defence hold tight and clear.

20 min Lukaku, who has been quite anonymous in these early stages, gets past Gibson on the right side of the box, but slips as he tries to cross and ends up bending the ball behind for a goal kick.

19 min Traore looks to cut inside and thread a pass into the box but before he can, Davies comes in and steals the ball away.

16 min The first corner of the game goes to the hosts as Forshaw whips the ball into the box, looking for Gibson, but it is cleared to Stuani on the edge of the box, who fires a shot at goal but blasts well wide.

15 min Negredo does well to hold the ball up on the right and then thread it through for Forshaw, who has options both to his left and his right but his pass is cut out by Coleman and then cleared by Robles.

13 min Everton give the ball away inside their own half, which allows Forshaw to break forward with Negredo in support, but Funes Mori makes a well-timed sliding tackle to snuff the passage of play out.

10 min Traore, who has been bright in these early stages, picks the ball up on the right side of the box and sends a cross into the area, but Robles catches under no pressure.

8 min Some nice interplay between Gueye and Barkley before Fabio slides in and brings down the former in front of the referee to gift Everton a free kick.

5 min First sniff of goal for the Toffees as Gueye slides a pass through for Davies, but Valdes comes out promptly to claim the ball just ahead of the youngster.

4 min All Everton in these early stages as Schneiderlin gets the ball upfield to Barkley on the right, who slips it into the box for Davies, but he can't get it under control.

2 min Just to give you an idea of Boro's task ahead, they have scored the fewest home league goals this season (11). They have also attempted the fewest shots on target in the league this season (56) and are the only side to have failed to post a shot on target in more than one league game.

0 min KICKOFF! Referee Mike Dean blows the whistle and we're off through Everton man Tom Davies.

2.58pm Both sets of players come out of the tunnel - not long now until we get underway.

2.54pm SCORE PREDICTION: With just a few minutes until kickoff, it's time for me to have a go at predicting the score today. I reckon Lukaku will continue his rich vein of form and strike again, though Boro will defend stoutly. A 1-0 away win, in my humble opinion.

2.51pm Romelu Lukaku has scored in both of his previous appearances against Boro for Everton, scoring once in both a 2-0 win in the League Cup last season and a 3-1 Premier League victory earlier this campaign.

2.49pm In all competitions, Everton are on their best winning run against Boro since December 1931, with four victories in a row. They have never won five consecutively against them.

2.47pm The Toffees have kept clean sheets in three of their last four Premier League visits to the Riverside Stadium, winning all three of those games - the other match, however, was a defeat.

2.45pm HEAD TO HEAD: Middlesbrough have managed just one win in their last 12 Premier League games against Everton, a run which includes four draws and seven defeats. Goals from Yakubu and Mark Viduka gave Boro a 2-1 victory over the Toffees in October 2006.

2.43pm Ronald Koeman, meanwhile, discussed the task ahead: "I don't know if there will be any frustration. They are doing well and fighting, which is what everybody was expecting. It's not easy to come from the Championship and stay in the Premier League. They're doing well. Their manager is experienced and has worked with some big coaches in Europe. He has the possibility to show his qualities this year and if I look at Middlesbrough, they're a really well organised team. They're in a position in the table that everybody was expecting. They make it difficult. They only lost 1-0 to Tottenham, which isn't a bad result."

2.40pm Here is what today's managers had to say prior to today's fixture, starting with Aitor Karanka : "We realised how difficult the Premier League was that day (when Boro lost to Everton in September) because we competed against Everton in the second half but for 15 minutes in the first half they were much better than us and we couldn't compete. After that game we've improved a lot, it's difficult to score goals and create chances but we're improving a lot, and we're competing against every team. We had a chance to beat Tottenham last week, and we are more mature and more experienced now than then."

2.36pm Lukaku, who is still just 23, is one goal short of Duncan Ferguson's record of 60 Premier League strikes for Everton. He scored four last weekend - more than Middlesbrough's entire squad have netted since Christmas - to take his tally to 16 in total this season. Boro have a strong defence though - can the Belgium international breach it today?

2.33pm Good news for Boro as one of their relegation rivals have lost ground in the survival race. Hull City have lost 2-0 at Arsenal, which keeps them in the bottom three on 20 points.

2.29pm It's very much the opposite with Everton, whose last defeat in the league was in mid-December (the 1-0 defeat against city rivals Liverpool). The Toffees arrive at the Riverside on the back of four wins in their last five league games and striker Romelu Lukaku in absolutely red-hot form.

2.26pm However, when it comes to recent form, Boro are suffering. They have not won in the league since mid-December when they put three unanswered goals past Swansea City. Four defeats and three draws later, they sit precariously close to the bottom three and could be dragged into the danger zone if results do not go their way today.

2.23pm As we mentioned earlier, the relegation battle this season is really tight, with the teams towards the bottom all able to beat higher-ranked sides on their day (witness Hull's win over Liverpool, Leicester's win over Man City late last year and so on). In fact, the bottom four have all claimed at least one win in their last three games (Swansea have two).

2.20pm Two changes for Ronald Koeman's side, meanwhile, as Gareth Barry drops to the bench and James McCarthy is not included in the squad. Tom Davies and Idrissa Gueye come into the starting XI in their place.

2.18pm Just one change for Boro from their defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last week as Cristhian Stuani starts ahead of Stewart Downing, who drops to the bench. There's a return to the bench for Gaston Ramirez but Patrick Bamford is not in the squad.

2.16pm EVERTON SUBS: Jagielka, Kone, Lennon, Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Holgate

2.15pm MIDDLESBROUGH SUBS: Ayala, Leadbitter, Guzan, Downing, Ramirez, Guedioura, Gestede

2.14pm EVERTON STARTING XI: Robles, Coleman, Ashley Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Davies, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Lookman, Lukaku, Barkley

2.13pm MIDDLESBROUGH STARTING XI: Valdes, Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Da Silva, de Roon, Clayton, Forshaw, Traore, Negredo, Stuani

2.11pm Without further ado, let me bring you the team news for today's clash at the Riverside.

2.08pm As for the visitors, they are in great form, having not lost in the league since before Christmas and boasting five wins and two draws from their last seven, which has put them in seventh place and with a chance of gunning for a European place.

2.06pm Above Boro (21 points) you have Bournemouth and Southampton on 26 and 27 points respectively, which is hardly an insurmountable amount for the Teessiders, so the relegation battle is most likely going to go to the wire this season.

2.03pm The hosts are one of several sides contesting what has to be one of the tightest fights for Premier League survival in years. Just two points separate 15th-placed Boro and bottom side Sunderland.