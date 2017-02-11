Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough
0-0
Everton

Clayton (31'), Ramirez (85')
FT

Result: Middlesbrough hold Everton to goalless draw

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough's wait for a first Premier League win since mid-December continues as they played out a goalless draw with Everton at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 17:28 UK

Middlesbrough's wait for a first Premier League win since mid-December continues as they played out a goalless draw with Everton in Saturday's clash at the Riverside Stadium.

Ronald Koeman's charges began brightly as Ross Barkley found Tom Davies in the Boro box in the first few minutes, but the youngster could not get the ball under control.

In the fifth minute, Idrissa Gueye slotted another ball through to Davies but Victor Valdes was alert to rob the ball off the midfielder's toes.

Despite Everton's bright start, they suffered a few hiccups at the back as Adam Forshaw was gifted the ball in the visitors' half, but Ramiro Funes Mori was able to get a tackle in.

On the half-hour mark Romelu Lukaku came close to opening the scoring after being put through on goal, but Valdes was the hero as he kept out the Belgian's ball.

After the interval, Boro captain Ben Gibson's header was cleared off the line by Leighton Baines, before Valdes made another excellent stop to deny Ademola Lookman.

Everton keeper Joel Robles then produced an impressive save to deny Rudy Gestede's powerful header from 12 yards late on as the final whistle blew on a stalemate.

The draw, which keeps Boro in 15th place and Everton in seventh, means that the Teessiders are still without victory this year, having now gone eight Premier League matches without a win.

Meanwhile, the Merseysiders remain unbeaten in the league since their 1-0 loss against Liverpool on December 19.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
