Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-0
Middlesbrough

Okaka (78'), Britos (91'), Deeney (92')
FT

Da Silva (92')

Aitor Karanka: 'The goals will come for Middlesbrough'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka reveals that he is hopeful of bringing in more attacking firepower this month after watching Middlesbrough fail to score for the fifth time in seven games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 21:59 UK

Aitor Karanka has said that he is confident Middlesbrough will soon find their scoring touch in the Premier League, although he admits that help may be required in the transfer window.

The Smoggies played out a goalless draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon and now find themselves four points above the relegation zone.

Boro have failed to score in five of their last seven league outings, recording only one victory during that period, and have scored just 17 goals in their 21 games overall - a league-low figure.

Karanka acknowledges that the signing of Rudy Gestede alone this month may not be enough to truly bolster his side's attacking ranks, but he is unsure if any further new additions will come in before the January 31 deadline.

"It was not the best game to watch, for us it was a good game and we showed once again we are a consistent team," BBC Sport quotes him as saying.

"I would like to have had more chances but they are a strong team and we had to defend. We will score goals, we have good players and we created chances but sometimes it is difficult if you are playing against a physical team.

"As a coach until the 31st [of January] you are always expecting for something to happen, the aim is to finish the transfer market with a better squad than we have got at the moment."

Gestede, who joined Boro from Aston Villa for a fee of around £6m, has now played 32 consecutive Premier League games without a win - the longest ever run in the competition.

Bojan Krkic of Stoke in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park on October 3, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'
>
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Rudy Gestede, Football
Your Comments
More Middlesbrough News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka: 'The goals will come for Middlesbrough'
 Gaston Ramirez of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Queens Park Rangers on April 1, 2016
Leicester City closing in on Middlesbrough midfielder Gaston Ramirez?
 Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Result: Watford, Middlesbrough play out Vicarage Road stalemate
Team News: Heurelho Gomes comes back in for WatfordLeeds 'reject PL bids for Taylor'Guzan to remain at Boro until summer?Bojan Krkic 'nearing Middlesbrough move'Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'
Chelsea 'planning move for Boro defender'Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?Boro's Ayala to serve three-match banMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundDerby announce David Nugent signing
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version