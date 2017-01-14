Aitor Karanka reveals that he is hopeful of bringing in more attacking firepower this month after watching Middlesbrough fail to score for the fifth time in seven games.

Aitor Karanka has said that he is confident Middlesbrough will soon find their scoring touch in the Premier League, although he admits that help may be required in the transfer window.

The Smoggies played out a goalless draw with Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon and now find themselves four points above the relegation zone.

Boro have failed to score in five of their last seven league outings, recording only one victory during that period, and have scored just 17 goals in their 21 games overall - a league-low figure.

Karanka acknowledges that the signing of Rudy Gestede alone this month may not be enough to truly bolster his side's attacking ranks, but he is unsure if any further new additions will come in before the January 31 deadline.

"It was not the best game to watch, for us it was a good game and we showed once again we are a consistent team," BBC Sport quotes him as saying.

"I would like to have had more chances but they are a strong team and we had to defend. We will score goals, we have good players and we created chances but sometimes it is difficult if you are playing against a physical team.

"As a coach until the 31st [of January] you are always expecting for something to happen, the aim is to finish the transfer market with a better squad than we have got at the moment."

Gestede, who joined Boro from Aston Villa for a fee of around £6m, has now played 32 consecutive Premier League games without a win - the longest ever run in the competition.