Feb 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-0
Middlesbrough
Kane (58' pen.)
FT(HT: 0-0)

de Roon (38')

Aitor Karanka "confident" of avoiding relegation

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka insists that he is "confident" of avoiding relegation this season despite defeat to Tottenham leaving his side one point above danger.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has said that he is "confident" that his side will avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Boro fell to a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane this evening - a result which, coupled with the day's other scores, leaves them just one point clear of the bottom three.

However, Karanka was pleased with his side's performance and believes that similar displays throughout the rest of the campaign will be enough to secure their Premier League status.

"At the end we had a few chances to score. I said at half time the way we had to play, without pressure. If you are here playing under pressure against Tottenham it is impossible and at the end we had chances to score," he told BBC Sport.

"The players did their best and that is the good thing. They put everything on the pitch. We showed that we can compete against the best teams. We have to keep going with this attitude and commitment. If we do we will win more games.

"Again, we have to know it will be a tough season but we are showing we can compete against every single team. I am confident (of surviving relegation). With these players, knowing they will do their best every day, that is the main thing as a coach. Playing the way we have in the last few games, we will win games."

Boro have now failed to win any of their last seven Premier League games.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Kane "delighted" with win over Boro
