Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka will take his side to Benidorm for a four-day training camp, arriving home just 24 hours before the meeting with Everton.
Middlesbrough will jet off to southern Spain on Tuesday for a warm-weather training camp ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton next weekend.

The Smoggies have plummeted towards the relegation zone after failing to win any of their last seven games, leaving them just one point above the drop.

Boss Aitor Karanka will now take his side to Benidorm, where they will spend four days before returning just 24 hours ahead of the visit of Everton to the Riverside Stadium.

Karanka has taken his side to his Spanish homeland in each of the past two years, with Boro winning both games after returning from their mini-break on the continent.

Following Saturday's meeting with the Toffees, Middlesbrough take on Oxford United in the quarter-final of the FA Cup and Crystal Palace in the league.

