Tom Davies and Idrissa Gueye have been included in Everton's starting lineup for the trip to Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Davies, who was brought off the bench in the Toffees' 6-3 victory over Bournemouth last Saturday, is included from the start at the expense of James McCarthy.

Gueye, returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, displaces Gareth Barry to the bench.

Aitor Karanka makes one change to the Boro lineup that lost to Tottenham Hotspur last time out as Cristhian Stuani comes in at the expense of the benched Stewart Downing.

Gaston Ramirez, who has not featured since the turn of the year due to a knee injury, makes a return to the bench.

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Stuani, Negredo

Subs: Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Downing, Guedioura, Ramirez, Gestede

Everton: Robles, Coleman, Ashley Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Davies, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Lookman, Lukaku, Barkley

Subs: Jagielka, Kone, Lennon, Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Holgate

