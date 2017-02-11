Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Riverside Stadium
Team News: Tom Davies, Idrissa Gueye start for Everton at Middlesbrough

Tom Davies in action for Everton on August 3, 2016
Tom Davies and Idrissa Gueye make the starting lineup as Everton visit Middlesbrough this afternoon.
Tom Davies and Idrissa Gueye have been included in Everton's starting lineup for the trip to Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Davies, who was brought off the bench in the Toffees' 6-3 victory over Bournemouth last Saturday, is included from the start at the expense of James McCarthy.

Gueye, returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, displaces Gareth Barry to the bench.

Aitor Karanka makes one change to the Boro lineup that lost to Tottenham Hotspur last time out as Cristhian Stuani comes in at the expense of the benched Stewart Downing.

Gaston Ramirez, who has not featured since the turn of the year due to a knee injury, makes a return to the bench.

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Chambers, Bernardo, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, Forshaw, De Roon, Traore, Stuani, Negredo
Subs: Guzan, Ayala, Leadbitter, Downing, Guedioura, Ramirez, Gestede

Everton: Robles, Coleman, Ashley Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Davies, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Lookman, Lukaku, Barkley
Subs: Jagielka, Kone, Lennon, Barry, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Holgate

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
