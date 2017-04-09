Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho "has sympathy" for under-fire David Moyes

Opposing bosses David Moyes and Jose Mourinho look on as their sides do battle at Old Trafford on August 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Jose Mourinho offers support to opposite number David Moyes ahead of this weekend's meeting, coming on the back of a testing week for the Sunderland boss.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 15:51 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he feels sorry for David Moyes following a testing week for the Sunderland boss.

The Scotsman has come in for criticism over the past few days after footage emerged of him threatening to slap a female BBC reporter earlier this year.

To make matters worse for Moyes, his Sunderland side slipped to a fifth defeat in six outings in midweek when going down 2-0 to Leicester City, leaving them rock bottom of the table and now 10 points from safety.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's league meeting with the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, Mourinho told reporters: "I have sympathy with every manager that is fighting hard to reach their objectives.

"Everyone is a good professional, everyone gives everything and fights all season. Some of us, we are sacked in the middle of the season; it's difficult for everyone, so of course I have sympathy."

Moyes lasted 10 months as boss of United after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 and has since gone on to manage Real Sociedad and now Sunderland.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 