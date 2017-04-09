Jose Mourinho offers support to opposite number David Moyes ahead of this weekend's meeting, coming on the back of a testing week for the Sunderland boss.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he feels sorry for David Moyes following a testing week for the Sunderland boss.

The Scotsman has come in for criticism over the past few days after footage emerged of him threatening to slap a female BBC reporter earlier this year.

To make matters worse for Moyes, his Sunderland side slipped to a fifth defeat in six outings in midweek when going down 2-0 to Leicester City, leaving them rock bottom of the table and now 10 points from safety.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's league meeting with the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, Mourinho told reporters: "I have sympathy with every manager that is fighting hard to reach their objectives.

"Everyone is a good professional, everyone gives everything and fights all season. Some of us, we are sacked in the middle of the season; it's difficult for everyone, so of course I have sympathy."

Moyes lasted 10 months as boss of United after replacing Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 and has since gone on to manage Real Sociedad and now Sunderland.