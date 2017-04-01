Marouane Fellaini airs his disappointment at seeing Manchester United held at Old Trafford for an eighth time in 2016-17 after failing to break down West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has insisted that his side did all that they could to pick up victory over West Bromwich Albion, having been made to to settle for another frustrating Old Trafford draw.

The Red Devils were held on home soil in the Premier League for the eighth time this season, failing to break down their stubborn opponents and losing ground on the top four.

Fellaini, who played the full 90 minutes of the goalless affair, admits that it is now down to him and his teammates to "find a solution" when it comes to getting past defensive-minded teams such as West Brom.

"It's disappointing, everyone is disappointed," he told MUTV. "We've lost a lot of points like that, but that's football and we have to keep fighting.

"An early goal [is the key]. I think their goalkeeper made a great save, [there was] another chance but [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan was in front of me so we tried but we were unlucky and we have to improve on that.

"When you play away, the other team tries to attack. It's not easy to play at Old Trafford, they came to take a point or win with a counter-attack but we have to find a solution to win the game. We tried our best today, we did everything to win the game, the spirit was there."

United have drawn 0-0 at Old Trafford eight times in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, having previously gone four years without a goalless draw before that.