Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Attendance: 75,397
Man UtdManchester United
0-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion

Rojo (43'), Rooney (95'), Fellaini (95')
FT

Nyom (47'), Livermore (87'), Yacob (95')

Marouane Fellaini: Manchester United "have to keep fighting"

Marouane Fellaini in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United on December 4, 2016
© SilverHub
Marouane Fellaini airs his disappointment at seeing Manchester United held at Old Trafford for an eighth time in 2016-17 after failing to break down West Bromwich Albion.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 09:41 UK

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has insisted that his side did all that they could to pick up victory over West Bromwich Albion, having been made to to settle for another frustrating Old Trafford draw.

The Red Devils were held on home soil in the Premier League for the eighth time this season, failing to break down their stubborn opponents and losing ground on the top four.

Fellaini, who played the full 90 minutes of the goalless affair, admits that it is now down to him and his teammates to "find a solution" when it comes to getting past defensive-minded teams such as West Brom.

"It's disappointing, everyone is disappointed," he told MUTV. "We've lost a lot of points like that, but that's football and we have to keep fighting.

"An early goal [is the key]. I think their goalkeeper made a great save, [there was] another chance but [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan was in front of me so we tried but we were unlucky and we have to improve on that.

"When you play away, the other team tries to attack. It's not easy to play at Old Trafford, they came to take a point or win with a counter-attack but we have to find a solution to win the game. We tried our best today, we did everything to win the game, the spirit was there."

United have drawn 0-0 at Old Trafford eight times in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, having previously gone four years without a goalless draw before that.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho slams 'inconsistent' attackers
>
View our homepages for Marouane Fellaini, Ben Foster, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Ferguson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Team News: Marcus Rashford up front for Manchester United
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at the Europa League match against Saint-Etienne on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Aitor Karanka, manager of Middlesborough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Middlesborough at Molineux Stadium on October 24, 2015
Manchester United offer Aitor Karanka backroom role at Old Trafford?
Premier League trio chasing Donnarumma?Fellaini: "We have to keep fighting"Video: Schweinsteiger scores on Chicago debutMourinho refuses to criticise West BromMourinho slams 'inconsistent' attackers
Paul Pogba closing in on Man Utd returnPulis tips United for title next seasonJose Mourinho: 'West Brom came to draw'Result: West Brom hold Man United at Old TraffordUnited 'want to re-sign Michael Keane'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 