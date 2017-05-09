Jose Mourinho attempts to play down his long-running feud with Arsene Wenger, but hints that any past animosity may be down to jealousy.

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he has "no special rivalry" with Arsene Wenger, but believes that the Arsenal boss may be jealous of his success since first moving to English football.

Then-Chelsea manager Mourinho made an instant impact when moving to the Premier League in 2004, winning two top-flight crowns in his first stint at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho, now in charge of Manchester United after a mixed return to Chelsea, has attempted to play down his long-running feud with Wenger while at the same time taking a swipe at the Frenchman.

"Maybe the rivalry started because when I came to England in 2004," he told ESPN Brasil, "Arsenal were the best team and started losing league titles after 2004. There's no special rivalry, I respect the manager and have no personal issues."

Mourinho also recently admitted that he hopes to see Wenger remain in charge at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the current campaign.