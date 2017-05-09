General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba salaries at Manchester United revealed

A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
A new book reveals the staggering salaries earned by Manchester United pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 12:39 UK

The eye-watering wages earned by Manchester United pair Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have been revealed in new book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football.

Research carried out by Der Spiegel journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger has found that Ibrahimovic, who joined United on a free transfer last summer, is the highest-paid player in the Premier League on £367,640 per week.

Figures published by the Daily Mail show that the 35-year-old striker, who will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, will earn just over £19m a year.

Ibrahimovic is also due bonuses worth £2.86m, while his teammate Pogba is on £165,588 per week and will pick up an annual loyalty bonus of £3.4m from next year onwards.

The report adds that Mino Raiola, who is the agent of both players, will scoop around £41m for his part in Pogba's world record £89m return to United from Juventus last summer.

The wage burden is likely to be lifted significantly in the summer due to reports that Ibrahimovic is unlikely to sign a one-year extension due to his injury, which could keep him sidelined for between nine and 12 months.

A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
