May 7, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: "I hope Arsene Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal"

Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Jose Mourinho backs Arsene Wenger to stay on as Arsenal manager for at least another year, claiming that it is now "impossible" to stay in the job for the long term.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 13:21 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has put his feud with Arsene Wenger to one side and claimed that he wants to see the Frenchman remain in charge of Arsenal beyond this season.

Long-serving boss Wenger has yet to make a formal announcement over his future in North London, despite his current deal having just one month left to run.

Mourinho, who has accused Wenger of being a "specialist in failure" in the past, believes that his counterpart deserves to decide when his Arsenal career is over in much the same way as Sir Alex Ferguson, rather than being shoved.

"I feel sympathy for all the other managers because we live through the same pain. Everyone," he told reporters. "Football has changed. Now it is a game that makes it impossible for managers to stay in their position for a long time.

"Football now means if you don't get success then you are gone -- so yes, I feel bad for other managers. When you are at one club for 20 years it is impossible to have success every single year. Even Sir Alex will tell you that.

"The truth is that I hope Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal. I really do. I hope that the club trusts him to make things better. I think that Arsene is probably the last example of a manager who brings stability to a club over such a long time.

"Sir Alex was the same at United and he was able to leave when he knew it was time to leave. I hope that it is the same with Wenger. Why not?"

Mourinho takes his United side to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with both sides battling for fourth place in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero celebrates netting the third during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Man United to make shock bid for Aguero?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Alex Ferguson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes eight changes for Arsenal trip
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: "I hope Arsene Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal"
Darmian to hold fire on future until end of seasonHerrera: 'Mourinho fully behind players'Man United to make shock bid for Aguero?Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squadPogba: 'United can still finish in top four'
Jose Mourinho hails Joel PereiraOwen: 'United better with Rashford'United, City 'want Ajax wonderkid'Blind: 'EL semi-final tie not over'Jose Mourinho: 'Celta deserve respect'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes eight changes for Arsenal trip
 Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger shake hands before the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho: "I hope Arsene Wenger keeps his job at Arsenal"
Report: Arsenal turn interest to Ross BarkleySanchez opens up on "angry" body languageSanchez: 'Talks on my future will wait'Arsenal 'join £30m race for Wilfried Zaha'Olosunde, Mitchell included in Man United squad
Petr Cech understands fans' disappointmentWenger: 'Not one offer for Mesut Ozil'Lucas Perez to return to Spain in summer?Ramsey: 'We must beat Man United'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 