James Milner admits that Liverpool will feel sick if they let Champions League qualification slip through their fingers.
James Milner has claimed that Liverpool's players will feel "sick" if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Reds have spent just two weeks outside the top four since September, but they have Manchester United and Arsenal - with one and two games in hand respectively over Liverpool - snapping at their heels.

Liverpool appeared to have suffered a setback in a goalless draw with Southampton, but were let off the hook when the Gunners claimed victory over the Red Devils to keep Jose Mourinho's charges at bay.

Asked by Sky Sports News how being pipped at the post would feel, Milner simply said: "Sick.

"This is a team and a club that needs to be in the Champions League. We will be in Europe, but the Champions League is where everyone wants to play.

"Hopefully we will get a bit of luck and finish the job. We have made improvements this year and we know where we need to improve again."

Liverpool's final two fixtures are against West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

