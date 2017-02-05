Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his side's clinical finishing during their 3-0 victory over Leicester City.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his side's clinical edge during their 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

United went into the match having scored fewer goals than any other side in the top seven, but they found the back of the net three times in seven minutes either side of half time to put Leicester to the sword.

Mourinho had previously criticised his side's scoring record this season, but he was happy with what he saw against the champions today.

"We are playing well for a long time, but scoring goals before the opponent and before half time, we don't do that as many times as we could and we should," he told reporters.

"So, today was great because we were in control and scored two goals, and then we go to the second half with the 2-0 result.

"Then you can control the emotion of the game, and you can control the pace and the possession, and the game looks easy. And it is never easy to play against Leicester."

The victory takes United to within two points of the top of the table.