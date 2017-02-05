Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Jose Mourinho pleased with clinical Manchester United

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praises his side's clinical finishing during their 3-0 victory over Leicester City.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 20:40 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised his side's clinical edge during their 3-0 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

United went into the match having scored fewer goals than any other side in the top seven, but they found the back of the net three times in seven minutes either side of half time to put Leicester to the sword.

Mourinho had previously criticised his side's scoring record this season, but he was happy with what he saw against the champions today.

"We are playing well for a long time, but scoring goals before the opponent and before half time, we don't do that as many times as we could and we should," he told reporters.

"So, today was great because we were in control and scored two goals, and then we go to the second half with the 2-0 result.

"Then you can control the emotion of the game, and you can control the pace and the possession, and the game looks easy. And it is never easy to play against Leicester."

The victory takes United to within two points of the top of the table.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
