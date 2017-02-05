Feb 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
0-3
Man UtdManchester United

Drinkwater (5'), Fuchs (40')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (42'), Ibrahimovic (44'), Mata (49')
Mata (28'), Herrera (55'), Pogba (56'), de Gea (88')

Jose Mourinho shrugs off suggestions of Juan Mata red

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shrugs off suggestions that Juan Mata should have been shown a red card in the first half of his side's 3-0 win over Leicester.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has shrugged off suggestions that Juan Mata should have been shown a red card during his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Leicester players were unhappy with a heavy challenge from the Spaniard on Jamie Vardy shortly before the half-hour mark when the score was still 0-0, but referee Anthony Taylor only deemed the tackle worthy of a yellow card.

Mata went on to score the third goal as United cruised to within two points of the top four, but Mourinho believes that it is about time a borderline decision went his side's way.

"I have to look on TV but if I compare that with what (Claudio) Bravo did to (Wayne) Rooney in the Man City game, there is no possible point of comparison," he told reporters.

"During the season everything really is going against us. If today is a doubtful decision, it is probably one of the few where we were not punished by bad decisions.

"We didn't have the best start. Then we started having control, we moved the ball well, we create chances, we score goals. We arrive at half time with a 2-0 result and then we controlled the game and it was quite easy."

United are now unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games - the longest current streak of any team in Europe's top five divisions.

Your Comments
