Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down concerns that he faces a defensive injury crisis ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with Celta Vigo.

The Red Devils were already without injured duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones before this afternoon's draw at home to Swansea City, during which both Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly were forced off with injuries.

Mourinho once again bemoaned the packed fixture schedule that his side faces, but also confirmed that he has contingency plans in place to cover for the loss of two more defenders.

"It's very difficult, I cannot isolate the performance to the context. The context is nine matches in April, 810 mins of football, high levels of fatigue, big match after big match after big match. If I analyse the performance I will obviously find weaknesses, it's not difficult to find that but I cannot do that. The boys gave everything they can," he told BT Sport.

"It's a consequence of our success but also of the calendar. You cannot be punished because we play the League Cup final, you play the final and then you have to play the (other) game in midweek. In the end it was a blessing we didn't play the FA Cup semi-final.

"I don't think they (Jones and Smalling) will (be fit in time for Thursday), that's my personal opinion, I don't think they will but I know that the players I choose they give everything. It doesn't matter if I go with (Matteo) Darmian central defender, if I go with (Michael) Carrick or Axel (Tuanzebe), I trust the boys, the spirit is amazing, the group is phenomenal. (Marouane) Fellaini and (Paul) Pogba will be back for that game, so we have more options and we try with everything we have and we go again."

Today's point means that United remain fifth in the Premier League table, one point off the top four.