Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Rooney (45' pen.)
Martial (19'), Lingard (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (79')
Britton (15'), Fernandez (89')

Jose Mourinho plays down defensive injury crisis

Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he has other defensive options available after seeing Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly add to his injury concerns.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 20:16 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has played down concerns that he faces a defensive injury crisis ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with Celta Vigo.

The Red Devils were already without injured duo Chris Smalling and Phil Jones before this afternoon's draw at home to Swansea City, during which both Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly were forced off with injuries.

Mourinho once again bemoaned the packed fixture schedule that his side faces, but also confirmed that he has contingency plans in place to cover for the loss of two more defenders.

"It's very difficult, I cannot isolate the performance to the context. The context is nine matches in April, 810 mins of football, high levels of fatigue, big match after big match after big match. If I analyse the performance I will obviously find weaknesses, it's not difficult to find that but I cannot do that. The boys gave everything they can," he told BT Sport.

"It's a consequence of our success but also of the calendar. You cannot be punished because we play the League Cup final, you play the final and then you have to play the (other) game in midweek. In the end it was a blessing we didn't play the FA Cup semi-final.

"I don't think they (Jones and Smalling) will (be fit in time for Thursday), that's my personal opinion, I don't think they will but I know that the players I choose they give everything. It doesn't matter if I go with (Matteo) Darmian central defender, if I go with (Michael) Carrick or Axel (Tuanzebe), I trust the boys, the spirit is amazing, the group is phenomenal. (Marouane) Fellaini and (Paul) Pogba will be back for that game, so we have more options and we try with everything we have and we go again."

Today's point means that United remain fifth in the Premier League table, one point off the top four.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Mourinho: "A point is not good"
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
