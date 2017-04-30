Apr 30, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
1-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Rooney (45' pen.)
Martial (19'), Lingard (44')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Sigurdsson (79')
Britton (15'), Fernandez (89')

Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw has a big injury'

Luke Shaw is substituted in Manchester United's match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that Luke Shaw suffered "a big injury" during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Swansea City in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 15:18 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that Luke Shaw suffered "a big injury" during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Swansea City in the Premier League.

Shaw had to be replaced just nine minutes into the league match, with the England international grimacing as he left the field holding his leg.

There has not yet been an official medical report on the left-back, but Mourinho expects that Shaw has suffered a serious problem due to the fact that the 21-year-old could not continue at such an early stage.

"I don't know about the injuries," Mourinho told BT Sport. "I think Luke Shaw's must be a big injury, because to leave the pitch after 10 minutes I am expecting a very big injury. I prefer not to speak about Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. I prefer to speak about Juan Mata giving everything to be available. I am grateful for that.

"We will give everything on Thursday. That is sure. Whether we go to the final or not doesn't matter, I am really happy with the guys. We lost players and we lost points, so yes today was a bad day.

"We did not look tired and exhausted, we are tired and exhausted. You cannot isolate the performance out of the context. This is the ninth match of April, it is not human. We have a squad of 22 that is reduced to 13 or 14 players. The players are very tired."

Wayne Rooney sent Man United ahead from the penalty spot against Swansea, but a Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick 11 minutes from time saw the points shared at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34229369224775
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33187864402461
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford33117153754-1740
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
