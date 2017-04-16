Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Chelsea
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'

Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that this weekend's match against former side Chelsea carries no added significance.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has attempted to play down any supposed feud between himself and former club Chelsea, insisting that he feels no extra emotion ahead of Sunday's league encounter.

The 54-year-old, who spent five years with the Blues across two separate spells, was goaded by supporters on his most recent return to Stamford Bridge last month.

Mourinho responded to home fans during his side's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by issuing a three-fingered response, signifying each of the Premier League titles won during his time in West London.

Ahead of this weekend's latest tussle between his old club and new, the Portuguese has attempted to play down the falling out and insists that Chelsea are top of the division on merit.

"For me, it is just a game. One more game. No difference for me," he told reporters. "They are top of the league - it's not just because they are fresh. It's also because they have individual quality and they have collective quality.

"They have a certain style of play. They stick to it, they do it very well. Not every team defends with 11 players and they defend with 11 players. Not every team is so objective in their counter-attacks.

"They are very objective in the counter-attack and they have individual players out of the context of the game that can also resolve the problems, so they are a very strong team."

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 matches against Man United in all competitions, including each of their last four visits to Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
 Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United pegged back in Brussels
Conte: 'Ibrahimovic in form of his life'Preview: Manchester United vs. ChelseaMourinho: 'Mata out until late May'Shaw: 'I told Mourinho I would prove him wrong'Mourinho slams Man United attackers
Carrick: 'We should have beaten Anderlecht'Team News: Three changes for Man United at AnderlechtLive Commentary: Anderlecht 1-1 Man United - as it happenedMourinho: 'Ibra motivated for Europa' Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea move
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea clash just another game'
 Mike Jones stands between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Preview: Manchester United vs. Chelsea
 A crotch-focused shot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Antonio Conte: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic in form of his life'
Conte delighted with Hazard, Kante nominationsChelsea 'must pay Torino £85m for Belotti'Roma's 'bid for Chelsea target accepted'Chelsea 'watching Sporting defender'Bongonda eyes Man United, Chelsea move
Drogba: 'Lukaku to Chelsea makes sense'Mourinho will not rest players for Chelsea matchHazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesMorata: 'I expect to work with Conte'Thibaut Courtois: "No easy games"
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 