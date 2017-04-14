Antonio Conte says that he is pleased to see Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, but refuses to pick between the two.

The Blues duo have been named on the six-man shortlist along with Harry Kane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.

Conte, whose side sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, told Sky Sports News on Friday: "I think it's great, for them, it's a great achievement to receive this nomination.

"I hope for them to be the best player of the year and also I want them to win the league. Awards are important but the most important thing is if you match the two.

"But I don't like to make a choice between two of my players. It's not right. They deserve the best because they are having a good season, but I think all my players are having a great season.

"I'm pleased because it's a fight between two of my players and four other players from other teams. I want to see who is the winner."

The winner, voted for by PFA members, will be announced on April 23.