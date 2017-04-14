David Moyes "hurting" due to Sunderland woes

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
David Moyes admits that he is "hurting" at seeing Sunderland on the brink of Premier League relegation, but refuses to lay any blame on his players.
Friday, April 14, 2017

David Moyes has expressed his pain at seeing Sunderland sat bottom of the Premier League, but refused to lay any blame on his players.

The Black Cats have won just five league games this season and are currently 10 points from safety with seven matches remaining, with relegation to the Championship seemingly imminent.

Moyes told Sky Sports News on Friday: "I'm definitely hurting and I'm certainly not enjoying the feeling of being down here but I think part of football management is that you don't always get it good. I've had some really good times and at the moment it is sore.

"I don't enjoy losing every Saturday and going home to the family but we pick it up. I always think in football there is another chance, you always get another chance in football and we've got another chance this week against West Ham.

"I don't think the players owe anything to anybody. I think the players every week have done everything they can but at this moment they are performing and giving the best they can. It is not a lack of effort or commitment.

"I've said many times we might be lacking in a bit of quality at times but it's not for all the things you would hope from the players, I think they are giving the best they can."

Up next for Sunderland is Saturday's clash against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
